Sept. 4 at 8:13 a.m., a caller complained about an erratic driver on Route 116 near Hollow Road, but they were gone by the time police got there.
Sept. 4 at 8:02 p.m., vandalism is suspected in the case of a broken window parked at the Bissonette Athletic Fields.
Sept. 4 at 10:32 p.m., poor driving and not vandalism is suspected in the case of a mailbox knocked down on Richmond Road.
Sept. 5 at 5:37 p.m., a man walking his dog on Major Street was confronted by another man who pulled up in a dark blue Dodge pickup. A previous dispute was rekindled, and the driver went back to his truck to get a gun, but before he could, the second man pulled out his gun. The man in the pickup fled. Shelburne police joined in the search and followed him up Major Road, which is a dead end. They detained John Haire, 40, of South Burlington, until Hinesburg Police got there. Haire was charged with aggravated assault.
Sept. 5 at 10:30 p.m., a card to unlock a Tesla was found at Firehouse Plaza and turned over to police.
Sept. 6 at 11:43 a.m., two vehicles had a crash with minor damage when one pulled into oncoming traffic on Silver Street.
Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., high winds led to trees down, causing traffic hazards and utility problems at places around Hinesburg including Charlotte Road, CVU Road, Shelburne Falls Road, Richmond Road and Swamp Road.
Sept. 7 at 9:08 p.m., police explained to a father that he needed to release his teenage child to the mother when she went to pick them up on Jourdan Street.
Sept. 8 at 8:28 a.m., a vehicle that had been parked at Cedar Knoll Golf Course for several days was towed after attempts to find the owner proved fruitless.
Sept. 8 at 4:17 p.m., a vehicle was damaged in traffic at the Hinesburg Community School but neither the driver nor police could figure out who hit them.
Sept. 8 at 5:40 p.m., a caller from out of state called to ask police to check on someone on Route 116. They were OK.
Sept. 8 at 6:02 p.m., another erratic driver was reported. When police found the vehicle they didn’t observe any driving problems.
Sept. 9 at 5:13 p.m., a driver backed into another car at the Lampman’s Market parking lot and the drivers exchanged information.
Sept. 9 at 5:40 p.m., a driver was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign at CVU and Richmond roads and causing an accident. One of the cars had to be towed.
Sept. 10 at 11:29 a.m., a two-car accident was caused by a car failing to yield at the intersection of Route 116 and Charlotte Road. There were no charges.
Sept. 10 at 6:42 p.m., officers took an intoxicated man into custody when he tried to buy alcohol at Lampman’s Market. He was released to his mother.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
