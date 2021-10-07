Sept. 27 at 1:51 a.m., someone called to complain that they heard a single gunshot on Sherman Hollow Road, but officers didn’t receive any other complaints in the area.
Sept. 27 at 8:22 a.m., police responded to Leavensworth Road for a possible attempted theft of a trailer; the owner found things moved around but nothing taken.
Sept. 27 at 3:54 p.m., someone spray painted a power box on Commerce Street.
Sept. 27 at 6:17 p.m., a report of a suspicious man offering a ride to someone at Champlain Valley Union High School turned out to be just a fellow student goofing around, not a stranger.
Sept. 28 at 1:56 a.m., a burglar alarm accidentally went off at a business on Commerce Street.
Sept. 28 at 8:17 a.m., someone on Ballards Corner Road complained to police that people were parking at a business while not using the business. Officers talked to everybody and the drivers moved their cars.
Sept. 28 at 8:50 a.m., police continued work on an active investigation into gasoline theft on Ballards Corner Road.
Sept. 28 at 12:14 p.m., police assisted Champlain Valley Union High School looking for a student at Hillview Terrace.
Sept. 28 at 8:23 p.m., a car ran out of gas and came to a sputtering halt on Silver Street. Officers assisted getting the car gassed up.
Sept. 29 at 12:16 p.m., officers assisted the Department of Children and Families making a house visit to Jourdan Street.
Sept. 29 at 10 p.m., officers continued work on an active investigation into a theft from a car on Commerce Street.
Sept. 30 at 10 a.m., a resident reported seeing a suspicious man at their house on Walt’s Way, but as the sighting had happened the day before, there wasn’t much police could do.
Oct. 1 at 8 a.m., a car collided with deer on North Road, causing the car some bumps and bruises and the deer unknown harm as it dashed back into the woods.
Oct. 1 at 8:49 a.m., a police officer popped into a class at Champlain Valley Union to chat.
Oct. 1 at 11:14 a.m., an individual was trespassed from the plaza on Commerce Street after management complained to police. They believed the suspicious person had stolen from one of the businesses.
Oct. 1 at 9:39 p.m., officers attempted to find a missing youth on Green Street on behalf of Essex Police, but the youth was not found in Hinesburg.
Oct. 2 at 12 p.m., police assisted Hinesburg Fire with a small possible chimney fire at Patricia’s Place.
Oct. 3 at 12:48 a.m., a flashlight was spotted, gleaming at large on Silver Street. Not much more to say.
Oct. 3 at 1:35 p.m., a possible road rage incident near Charlotte Road and Route 116, where someone complained a car was following them, while the other operator claimed the first driver passed them, led to some confusion, but no other crimes and nothing else came of it.
Oct. 3 at 8:07 p.m., someone called to complain that another car had parked extra close to their vehicle on Ballards Corner Road.
