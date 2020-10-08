Incidents: 28
Sept. 25 at 5:22 a.m., a single-vehicle accident on Richmond Road where a 2013 BMW went off the road was attributed to driver fatigue. No charges were filed.
Sept. 25 at 12:16 p.m., a driver who had parked a construction trailer in the road at a building site near Silver Street and Mallard Pond Road moved it per an officer’s request.
Sept. 25 at 10:39 p.m., police could not find the source of gunshots heard on Beecher Hill Road.
Sept. 26 at 7:07 a.m., the owner of an escaped horse on Silver Street and Mead Farm Road recovered it.
Sept. 26 at 1:57 p.m., a truck broken down on Route 116 near CVU Road was gone by the time police arrived.
Sept. 26 at 3:34 p.m., a mobile home was destroyed and another damaged by a fire on Hillview Terrace.
Sept. 26 at 5:13 p.m., police got a call saying a vehicle had either broken down or was damaged in an accident and was causing a traffic hazard on Hollow Road. When they arrived, they found an individual who was blocking the road to apprehend a pig.
Sept. 26 at 6:39 p.m., police found the remnants of a campfire on the property of Iroquois Manufacturing, but whoever started it had vacated the premises.
Sept. 28 at 3:32 p.m., a wallet was lost on Route 116 and Shelburne Falls Road and not found.
Sept. 28 at 4:40 p.m., a restraining order was served to a man on Wood Run.
Sept. 28 at 6:31 p.m., a bag of methadone pills was found on the floor in Lantman’s Market.
Sept. 29 at 12:16 a.m., a deer that was hit by a car near Oneil and Shelburne Falls roads had to be put down by an officer. The driver kept the venison.
Sept. 29 at 12:40 p.m., a parked vehicle was damaged by an ambulance backing at a home on North Road.
Sept. 30 at 12:33 p.m., shoplifting of hair dye from Kinney Drugs was reported. The case is under investigation and officers are going through the evidence with a fine-tooth comb.
Sept. 30 at 2:25 p.m., a false alarm sounded at the Community Bank at Ballards Corner.
Oct. 1 at 9:20 a.m., police arranged with social workers to get a ride for a person trying to get to the Veterans Administration Hospital.
Oct. 1 at 5:12 p.m., a person was reported for breaking into a trailer on Hillview Terrace, but police found they had permission from the owner to be there.
Oct. 1 at 5:26 p.m., police found the owner of a dog that had gotten loose near Hayden Hill Road and 72nd Street.
Oct. 1 at 6:47 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Silver Street.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
