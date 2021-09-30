Sept. 21 at 4:27 a.m., a false alarm was tripped at Jiffy Mart on Ballards Corner Road.
Sept. 21 at 9:18 a.m., officers responded to CVU after someone reported the smell of propane gas in the chemistry classroom. They evacuated the area and made sure nothing was leaking.
Sept. 21 at 4:49 p.m., an officer conducted a couple of background investigations at the police station on the fire department’s new employees.
Sept. 22 at 9:36 a.m., officers assisted at CVU for a juvenile problem.
Sept. 22 at 1:31 p.m., the post office on Commerce Street reported somebody had damaged one of their buildings, perhaps backed up into it.
Sept. 22 at 3:33 p.m., someone tried to call 911 but their emergency was in Starksboro and were redirected.
Sept. 22 at 6:50 p.m., an officer talked to a driver’s ed class at CVU.
Sept. 23 at 9:21 a.m., the post office on Commerce Street reported someone had damaged their building again.
Sept. 23 at 12:09 p.m., someone turned a driver’s license they’d found on Route 116 into the station, where the owner came and picked it up.
Sept. 23 at 10:11 p.m., officers assisted South Burlington Police attempting to find someone near Lagoon Road based on a cell phone ping, but the individual was not found.
Sept. 24 at 4:44 p.m., officers continued investigation into an active identity theft case on Burritt Road.
Sept. 24 at 4:53 p.m., officers continued investigation into an active fraud case on Pine Crest Road.
Sept. 24 at 7:53 p.m., someone called concerned for their safety but their location was in Williston so Hinesburg officers passed the call on to the neighboring agency.
Sept. 25 at 12:37 p.m., the offending car in a minor two-car crash on Commerce Street fled the scene; police are still investigating.
Sept. 25 at 12:50 p.m., officers assisted Hinesburg EMS with a case on Hollow Road.
Sept. 25 at 5:38 p.m., a resident on Tyler Bridge Road complained their neighbor’s target shooting was too loud.
Sept. 26 at 10 a.m., officers assisted Shelburne Police with a possible burglary in progress on Mount Philo Road.
Sept. 26 at 1:37 p.m., an officer helped unlock someone’s car, keys accidentally left inside, on Charlotte Road.
Sept. 26 at 3:47 p.m., a car skidded off of Baldwin Road, causing property damage but no injuries.
