Total incidents: 38
Sept. 18 at 7:36 a.m., officers checked on a motor home parked on Kaileys Way behind Kinney Drugs. Someone on a road trip had stopped as they were passing through.
Sept. 19 at 9:57 p.m., police reported a goat at Champlain Union High School looked unhealthy.
Sept. 20 at 7:15 p.m., a restraining order was served to a man on Jourdan Street concerning someone he had dated.
Sept. 21 at 11:15 a.m., police notified the phone company about a downed line creating a traffic hazard on Swamp Road near Hinesburg Road.
Sept. 21 at 1:22 p.m., a jogger reported they had seen a sick fox near the playground at Champlain Valley Union High School, but police could not find it.
Sept. 21 at 3:14 p.m., police could not find anyone camping in the woods behind a business on Richmond Road.
Sept. 21 at 3:17 p.m., someone complained about people speeding on Lincoln Hill Road.
Sept. 21 at 6:05 p.m., good night moon, good night construction equipment - a neighbor turned off an excavator left running by workers at construction near Pleasant View Lane and Shelburne Falls Road. Police went to the site and confirmed that everything was copacetic.
Sept. 21 at 6:08 p.m., losers keepers — a wallet was turned into the police department. Officers could not find a telephone number, so one of them dropped it off at the owner’s home in Charlotte.
Sept. 22 at 12:08 p.m., gasoline leaking from a broken-down vehicle at North and Lincoln Hill roads was cleaned up.
Sept. 22 at 3:15 p.m., cows reported in the road in the vicinity of Shelburne Falls and Boutin roads were gone when police arrived.
Sept. 23 at 6:39 a.m., a horse reported in the road in the vicinity of Silver Street and Lewis Creek Road were also gone when police arrived.
Sept. 23 at 11:28 a.m., likewise, cows reported in the road on Shelburne Falls Road had slipped away before police arrived — apparently to greener, fenced-in pastures.
Sept. 23 at 12:09 p.m., a 2020 Jeep left North Road and hit a tree. The driver was transported to the hospital.
Sept. 24 at 6 a.m., the Hinesburg Highway Garage alarm was set off by employees arriving for work.
Sept. 24 at 7:38 a.m., a disagreement with her adult son ended in charges of domestic assault for a mother on Jourdan Street.
Sept. 24 at 12:38 p.m., a gas can fell off a vehicle on Route 116 spilling gas that had to be cleaned up down Silver Street.
Sept. 24 at 6:55 p.m., someone was worried about their friend who lives in an apartment on Kelleys Field Road they hadn’t been able to get in touch with. The friend was found fine, but elsewhere.
Sept. 24 at 9 p.m., a driver near Pond Road and Pine Shore Drive was stopped and ticketed for a stop sign violation.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
