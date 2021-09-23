Sept. 13 at 9:36 a.m., someone on Commerce Street accidentally dialed 911.
Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m., a homeowner on Anthony Road observed a suspicious car in their driveway via security footage but when police checked the area, they found nothing suspicious.
Sept. 14 at 6:17 a.m., a false alarm was tripped on Turkey Lane.
Sept. 14 at 6:57 a.m., someone reported their cell phone stolen from their car while parked on Oscars Lane, however the phone was later found in the road.
Sept. 15 at 1:45 p.m., officers assisted Hinesburg Fire responding to a blaze engulfing a mobile home on Major Street. While no injuries were reported, officers noted the residence was heavily damaged.
Sept. 15 at 1:58 p.m., someone reported a possible theft on Route 116. The case is under active investigation.
Sept. 15 at 7:56 p.m., officers directed traffic for a broken-down car in the middle of Route 116 until a tow truck arrived.
Sept. 16 at 8:48 a.m., a family verbally fighting on Route 116 was separated.
Sept. 16 at 9:43 a.m., a two-car crash on Route 116 resulted in possible injuries, with one party potentially transported to the hospital, but police don’t know the injuries extent.
Sept. 16 at 11:27 a.m., officers assisted Hinesburg First Response and Howard Center community outreach with an individual on Commerce Street having a mental health crisis.
Sept. 16 at 3:45 p.m., officers assisted Shelburne Police with an out-of-control individual on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 16 at 4:14 p.m., a false alarm was tripped on CVU road.
Sept. 16 at 9:12 p.m., a tree fell in the middle of Route 116, but was lugged off before officers arrived to help.
Sept. 17 at 10:50 a.m., a resident of Sickman Hill Road reportedly heard gun shots but police didn’t locate any gun-toters when they checked the area.
Sept. 17 at 6:06 a.m., officers assisted community outreach with a suicidal individual.
Sept. 18 at 9:14 a.m., a false alarm on Cattail Lane was tripped.
Sept. 19 at 10:37 a.m., a mailbox on Silver Street was found damaged.
Sept. 19 at 4:02 p.m., a car drove off Charlotte Road, resulting in minor damage but no injuries.
Sept. 20 at 5:26 p.m., a resident of Jourdan Street reported theft from their residence. The case is under active investigation.
