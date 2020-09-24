Incidents: 33
Sept. 11 at 4:07 p.m., an argument between an adult and their child ended with the 18-year-old leaving the home on Farmall Drive.
Sept. 11 at 6:25 p.m., a driver in the vicinity of Papa Nick’s on Route 116 was reported as impaired but police found that they were not.
Sept. 12 at 11:22 a.m., an argument on Jourdan Street ended with police giving one of the residents a ride to the police department where they were picked up by a relative.
Sept. 12 at 11:46 a.m., a driver was teed off when a golf ball from Cedar Knoll Golf Course hit his vehicle on Route 116.
Sept. 12 at 6:41 p.m., someone reported earlier in the day they had seen two suspicious males in the area of Silver Street on Heron Pond Road.
Sept. 12 at 6:56 p.m., the fire department warned people with a campfire behind their home on Birchwood Drive not to burn things like cans that are not wood.
Sept. 13 at 12:20 p.m., a woman on Leavensworth Road, who felt a vehicle was driving too fast, stood in the middle of the road waving and yelling. The driver told her to get out of the road and drove past. She reported she felt threatened.
Sept. 14 at 4:36 p.m., a fire reported on Silver Street turned out to be people burning stuff from their fall cleanup.
Sept. 14 at 7:58 p.m., Christopher Giroux, 36, of Hinesburg was stopped for speeding near Pond Road and Kozas Run and it was determined that he was driving with a suspended license for which he was charged.
Sept. 15 at 1:49 p.m., police took an intoxicated person on Green Street to detox.
Sept. 15 at 2 p.m., a cat food burglar struck the Kinney Drugs on Route 116, but surveillance video wasn’t clear enough to identify a suspect.
Sept. 15 at 3:56 p.m., an officer checked a car where it had been reported children were left while the driver ran into a store. The children were fine.
Sept. 15 at 7:18 p.m., a suspicious vehicle at the Bissonette Athletic Fields turned out to be a group of juveniles who police sent home.
Sept. 16 at 8:18 a.m., a person who had lived at Hollow Road but has moved out of town checked with police to tell them he was gone in case anyone reports they were trespassing.
Sept. 16 at 10:08 a.m., an officer helped with traffic at Silver Street and Lewis Creek Road until the power company was able to remove a fallen power line.
Sept. 16 at 10:38 a.m., police are investigating a case of home improvement fraud on Dynamite Hill Road.
Sept. 17 at 10:49 a.m., police convinced some juveniles to leave a home on Birchwood Drive where a resident didn’t want them to be.
