Total incidents: 38
Traffic Stops: 6
Arrests: 1
Sept. 1, police were called to the home of Craig Chevier, 53 of Hinesburg, who died from an apparent heart attack.
Sept. 5 at 8:47 a.m., a motorist was assisted with a broken-down vehicle on Texas Hill Road.
Sept. 6 at 9:11 a.m., a fraud is being investigated.
Sept 6. at 10:25 a.m., an officer investigated a parking complaint on Commerce Street.
Sept. 6 at 8:16 a.m., an officer responded to the report of livestock in the road on Hollow Road.
Sept. 6 at 2:02 p.m., officers assisted a resident having a mental health issue on Ballard’s Corner.
Sept. 6 at 5:50 p.m., an officer investigated the report of a dog left in a motor vehicle on Commerce Street.
Sept. 8 at 7:00 p.m., a loose dog was found on Charlotte Road. The owner was later located.
Sept. 9 at 10:03 a.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute on Hidden Pasture Road.
Sept. 9 at 10:03 a.m., Matthew Borden, 31 of Hinesburg, was arrested for first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon.
Sept. 10 at 11:52 a.m., an officer investigated the report of suspicious activity on Sherman Hollow Road.
