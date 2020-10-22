Incidents: 31
Oct. 9 at 5:14 p.m., a person who thought a no trespassing directive against them for the Jiffy Mart at Ballards Corner had expired was told it was still in effect and they left.
Oct. 10 at 6:36 a.m., an elderly woman on Tyler Bridge Road, who frequently calls police about people who are shooting over the town line in Starksboro, called again. She was reminded that shooting is legal.
Oct. 10 at 11:41 a.m., an illegal unpermitted burn was found on Route 116.
Oct. 11 at 4:37 p.m., Hinesburg Police helped the Vermont State Patrol with a two-car accident in St. George.
Oct 11 at 8:46 p.m., a home on Pond Road with no landline appeared to have called 911, but no one had called. Police said this happens sometimes.
Oct. 11 at 9:18 p.m., a third party reported a family fight on Bear Lane, but the argument had been earlier and was over.
Oct. 12 at 2:11 p.m., police could not find a stray dog that had been reported in the area of Texas Hill and Hayden Hill roads.
Oct. 12 at 5:54 p.m., an elderly driver on Silver Street was reported for unsafe driving. This is a recurring problem. Hinesburg Police said they have talked to Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles about retesting the driver. So far, nothing has happened.
Oct. 13 at 8:25 a.m., police returned to a farm on Boutin Road where several sheep and an alpaca were attacked last week. A neighbor’s two dogs suspected in the attack were running amok in a field and were chased back home. Police have not been able to contact the dogs’ owners.
Oct 13 at 3:43 p.m. wire was taken again from Vermont Well and Pump on Route 116. There have been at least three thefts of wire from Vermont Well and Pump in recent weeks
Oct. 14 at 7:48 p.m., a man was found playing golf at Cedar Knoll Golf Course after it had closed. He was not in a suitable condition to drive home. Police waited until his ride showed up to take him home and tuck him in.
Oct. 14 at 3 p.m., a person living in the trailer park on Hillview Terrace had their mail opened by another neighbor that was left in their mailbox. The post office was contacted about the mix-up.
Oct. 15 at 6:58 a.m., Hinesburg Police assisted Vermont State Police in responding to a burglar alarm in Huntington. It turned out to be a false alarm.
Oct. 15 at 12:55 p.m., a person living on Route 116 accidentally gave their personal credit information out over the phone. They blocked their bank and credit card accounts and contacted police so there would be a record of the incident.
Oct. 15 at 3 p.m., police, checking to make sure an elderly person living on Kelley’s Field Road was OK, found they were in a physical rehab program.
Oct. 15 at 3:12 p.m., a report of illegal burning near Pond Brook and Richmond roads turned out to be a campfire that had been set in a metal fire pit which is legal.
Oct. 15 at 4:07 p.m., police went to check on a child who had talked in school about playing with a gun. They found a BB gun but no firearms.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
