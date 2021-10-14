Oct. 4 at 9:14 a.m., police did a VIN inspection at a home on Silver Street.
Oct. 4 at 1:26 a.m., a man was reportedly yelling at passing cars on Route 116, but when an officer got there, they couldn’t find anyone.
Oct. 4 at 3:37 a.m., a dog was loose on Hillview Terrace until an officer arrived just in time to see the owner capture the renegade canine.
Oct. 5 at 9:55 a.m., an officer stopped a car on Shelburne Falls Road with misused plates that wasn’t registered. No arrests.
Oct. 5 at 1:35 p.m., nothing was wrong at a home on CVU Road where a 911 call and hang-up originated.
Oct. 5 at 5:50 p.m., an officer talked to family members that were having a verbal disagreement on Lewis Creek Road and gave one of them a ride to South Burlington.
Oct. 5 at 6:51 p.m., an officer went to a parking lot on Pond Road where a suspicious truck pulling a camper trailer was reported. It turned out to be Johny Bixby, 35, of Addison, who had allegedly robbed a drug store in South Burlington. After Sgt. Caleb Casco saw Bixby put a handgun in his waistband, Casco disarmed him. Bixby was arrested and turned over to South Burlington Police. (See story page 4)
Oct. 6 at 4:05 a.m., a resident of Farmall Drive complained about their neighbor’s loud exhaust.
Oct. 6 at 5:21 a.m., police went to mediate a dispute at a home on Hillview Terrace where a person wouldn’t let a former roommate in.
Oct. 6 at 6:38 a.m., a false burglary alarm sounded at Champlain Valley Union High School.
Oct. 6 at 12:30 p.m., a driver hit and killed a deer on Pond Road.
Oct. 6 at 1:38 p.m., a family on Gilman Road called police to make them aware that a person who assaulted a member of the family was being released from prison.
Oct. 6 at 6:02 p.m., someone hit a sign on Pond Road and left.
Oct. 6 at 6:58 p.m., police unlocked a car for someone at Lyman Meadows.
Oct. 7 at 7:39 a.m., two cars crashed on Charlotte Road resulting in minor damage and no injuries.
Oct. 7 at 9:02 a.m., the blocks that fell off a truck on Route 116 were not concrete, but Styrofoam.
Oct. 7 at 8:43 p.m., an investigation continues for a cell phone that was stolen on Bear Lane.
Oct. 7 at 9:27 p.m., an officer went to a home on North Road where people were arguing. The arguers separated and no arrests were made.
Oct. 7 at 10:06 p.m., a person living on Farmall Drive reported someone was talking on their phone loudly, but police didn’t see — or hear — any problems when they checked.
Oct. 8 at 4:40 p.m., property damage to a golf cart at Cedar Knoll Golf Course was reported.
Oct. 9 at10:51 a.m., there was a false alarm at a business on Commerce Street.
Oct. 9 at 5:25 p.m., a driver pulled off the road on Old Route 116 for an ongoing verbal disagreement. They talked to an officer and went on their way.
Oct. 10 at 4:31 p.m., a person called to say they believed someone was throwing rocks at their house.
Oct. 10 at 7:19 p.m., police found there was no emergency at a home on Abani Drive. A 911 call and hang-up from there was a misdial.
