Total incidents: 50
Arrests: 0
Traffic Stops: 13
Oct. 31 at 3:54 p.m., an officer investigated the report of an assault which occurred on Ballard’s Corner Road. That case is still being investigated.
Nov 1 at 9:15 a.m., suspicious activity on North Road was investigated.
Nov. 1 at 10:40 a.m., a welfare check was conducted on Place Road West.
Nov. 1 at 12:25 p.m., suspicious activity on Texas Hill Road was investigated.
Nov. 1 at 1:03 p.m., an officer investigated the report of illegal dumping on Texas Brook Road.
Nov. 1 at 7:00 p.m., an officer responded to CVU to assist with a staff issue.
Nov. 2 at 6:12 a.m., an alarm at CVU was investigated.
Nov. 2 at 12:15 p.m., an officer assisted a citizen on Kozas Run with a civil issue.
Nov. 2 at 4:08 p.m., officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Silver Street.
Nov. 2 at 7:41 p.m., officers responded to the report of an intoxicated individual on Richmond Road.
Nov. 2 at 7:58 p.m., a welfare check was conducted on North Road.
Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m., a welfare check was conducted on Shelburne Falls Road.
Nov. 3 at 10:00 p.m., officers investigated suspicious circumstances on Farmall Drive.
Nov. 3 at 10:08 p.m., officers investigated suspicious circumstances at a residence on Route 116.
Nov. 4 at 6:45 p.m., found property was turned in and returned to the owner.
Nov. 4 at 8:15 p.m., an officer assisted the Shelburne Police Department with a traffic hazard on Route 116.
Nov. 6 at 8:53 a.m., a 911 hang up on Wile Street was investigated.
Arrests:
Aug. 5, Joshua Hardy, 23, of St. George, Kyle Kingsley, 24, of Hinesburg, and Joseph Robar, 35, of Hinesburg, were recommended to the Williston Community Justice Center for charges of disorderly conduct resulting from a reported road rage incident.
Aug. 15, Kasandra Clark, 38, of Starksboro, was cited for operating with a criminally suspended driver’s license on Route 116.
Aug. 26, several juveniles were recommended to the Williston Community Justice Center for retail theft from Kinney Drugs on Route 116.
Aug. 31, Parker Bent, 20, of Hinesburg, was arrested for domestic assault.
