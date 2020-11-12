Total incidents: 30
Oct. 30, 10:28 a.m., two cars got a little too friendly on Route 116, and police were called to check out the scene.
Oct. 31, 1:39 p.m., a dog on the lam got into its neighbor’s yard on Dynamite Road and caused things to go afoul when it killed some chickens. The incident is still being investigated.
Oct. 31, 6:20 p.m., young trick-or-treaters in the Lyman Meadows neighborhood were under the watchful eye of a Hinesburg Police Officer who wanted to ensure there’d be no tricks like a car hitting someone.
Oct. 31, 7:20 p.m., a homeowner thought they were in for a tipsy guest when someone turned around in their driveway and ended up driving off the driveway. The homeowner called police because they were concerned the motorist was three sheets to the wind. Police determined the motorist was not intoxicated and just trying to turn around.
Nov. 1, 6:45 a.m., police responded to a false alarm at a home on Turkey Lane.
Nov. 1, 10:22 a.m., a person managed to find a phone and call police to report their cell phone missing. The phone hadn’t been turned in to police.
Nov. 1, 12:24 p.m., police responded to a landlord tenant dispute over the return of property. Police determined it was a civil matter, not a criminal one.
Nov. 1, 8:43 p.m., a motorist went slip-sliding away when they missed a stop sign on Silver Street during the dark stormy night. The motorist bounded off a tree back into the road. The car had to be towed but the motorist was ok.
Nov. 1, 10:18 p.m., two people in a car behind a closed business on Charlotte were thought to be up to no good. Police checked out the scene and found the duo wasn’t doing anything wrong but asked to find another location for their activity.
Nov. 2, 8:08 a.m., a car decided to up and stop in the middle of the drive lane near Route 116 and Charlotte Road. But the motorist was able to play macho man and muscle the car over to the shoulder before police arrived.
Nov 2, 11:47 a.m., police responded to an ongoing issue with a dog roaming on a neighbor’s farm on Boutin Road.
Nov. 2, 11:51 a.m., police responded to Boutin Road — again — for the dog issue.
Nov.3, 10:50 a.m., a single vehicle slid off Hinesburg Hollow Road during a snowy, icy conditions. The car rolled onto its roof. Police spoke with the driver who said they were OK but had a headache.
Nov. 4, 5:30 p.m., it wasn’t a drunk-driving on Silver Street — an elderly driver who is known to police and has been mistakenly reported as an intoxicated driver before. Police have contacted the Department of Motor Vehicles to discuss.
Nov. 5, 9:10 a.m., a cat did as cats do and got stuck in a tree. The little kitty was too high up for police to retrieve. Fortunately, the cat climbed back down on its own.
Nov. 5, 3:17 p.m., a person brought an iPad that they found near Route 116 to police. The iPad’s owner has not yet been located.
Nov. 5, 5:28 p.m., a gang of skateboarding and scootering kids were called in by a neighbor who thought them up to no good. Turns out they were a-OK, police said.
Nov. 5, 5:50 p.m., police responded to a small rear-end accident with no injuries near Route 116 and Hinesburg Elementary School.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.