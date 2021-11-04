Oct. 25 at 11:15 a.m. police responded to Champlain Valley Union High School for a report of a suspicious looking bottle but found nothing out of place.
Oct. 25 at 11:47 a.m., a false alarm was tripped at the food shelf on Ballards Corner Road.
Oct. 26 at 7:54 p.m., officers assisted Hinesburg EMS with a mental health call on Birchwood Drive.
Oct. 26 at 8:23 p.m., someone reported that a car went off the road on Route 116, but officers didn’t find anything when they checked the area.
Oct. 26 at 9:23 p.m., officers assisted individuals on Jourdan Street disputing a car sale.
Oct. 27 at 7:30 a.m., a car driving struck and killed a loose dog on North Road.
Oct. 27 at 12:16 p.m., officers continued investigation of a theft on Commerce Street.
Oct. 27 at 6:16 p.m., someone reported an abandoned car on Route 116, but they didn’t find anything when they checked the area.
Oct. 27 at 8:25 p.m., officers assisted Hinesburg EMS with a medical call at Patricia’s Place.
Oct. 28 at 7:51 a.m., someone locked their keys in their car on Haystack Road, so an officer helped unlock it.
Oct. 28 at 12:36 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Pond Brook Road. No other information was given.
Oct. 28 at 8:10 p.m., officers served paperwork from the Addison County State’s Attorney’s Office to a residence on Route 116.
Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m., a minor fender bender occurred in the parking lot at Champlain Valley Union.
Oct. 28 at 4:26 p.m., an officer delivered a death notification to a residence on Pond Brook Road.
Oct. 29 at 10:21 a.m., officers responded to a road rage incident on Route 116.
Oct. 29 at 1:38 p.m., a car dinged a parked motorcycle in a minor parking lot crash on Commerce Street.
Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m., someone on Piette Road accidentally called 911.
Oct. 29 at 3:57 p.m., police continued work on an active investigation into a juvenile problem on CVU Road.
Oct. 30 at 1:37 a.m., police were called in the early morning hours to a family fight at Hillview Terrace. The family members separated for the night.
Oct. 30 at 10 a.m., a false alarm was tripped on CVU Road.
Oct. 30 at 10:58 a.m., officers assisted a resident at Hillview Terrace.
Oct. 30 at 8:19 p.m., police assisted trying to locate an address for a medical incident on Pioneer Road.
Oct. 31 at 5:42 a.m., police checked the welfare of an individual in a parked car on Richmond Road.
Oct. 31 at 6:16 p.m., officers assisted with traffic control for a disabled vehicle on Hinesburg Road in Charlotte until the car was moved out of the road.
Oct. 31 at 7:06 p.m., police checked the Route 116 area for a possible intoxicated driver, but the car had already gone.
Oct. 31 at 8:38 p.m., police removed a downed tree blocking parts of Lewis Creek Road and turkey Lane.
