Total incidents: 25
Oct. 23, 4:36 p.m., an officer responded to a dispute between residents at the Howard Center. The officer spoke with the residents and no criminal action was taken.
Oct. 23, 4:42 p.m., a caller reported a person sitting in a car in a parking lot on Farmall Drive drinking a beer. An officer responded and learned the person was waiting for their friend who would be driving the vehicle. The officer told the person not to drink in the parking lot.
Oct. 24, 11:01 a.m., police assisted emergency medical services at a call on Route 116.
Oct. 24, 6:38 p.m., Lantman’s Market called police for assistance when an employee who quit their job was slow to return store property, namely an iPad, according to Sgt. Caleb Casco. An officer called the employee who then returned the property.
Oct. 24, 7: 39 p.m., police were called to Birchwood Drive and Richmond Road where a person reportedly heard gunshots. Police checked the area but did not find anything.
Oct. 25, 10:01 a.m., police responded to an ongoing neighbor issue on Boutin Road. One neighbor’s dog has continuously gone on the other neighbor’s property. Police spoke with the dog’s owner.
Oct. 25, 4:25 p.m., several horses escaped their farm and moseyed out onto the road near Silver Street and Lang Farm. Police responded and helped direct traffic whilst farm owners directed the wayward horses back home.
Oct. 26, 2:36 p.m., a person brought a set of Chevy car keys found near Shelburne Falls Road and Weed Road to the police. The owner has not yet reclaimed them.
Oct. 27, 11:44 a.m., police responded to an untimely death, Sharron Flanigan, 73, who died overnight on Bear Lane. The cause of death has not been determined but police do not believe it was suspicious.
Oct. 27, 2:40 p.m., a person called police to report someone safely shooting on their own property on Mechanicsville Road. No action was taken.
Oct. 28, 8:17 a.m., a person found two dogs sleeping under a pine tree on a cold morning, on High Rock Road. Sgt. Caleb Casco responded, and asked the pups – which he believed to be pit bull mixes – if they’d like to go for a ride. The nice dogs hoped in his cruiser and headed to the police department where they were just in time to meet their owner, who was reporting them missing.
Oct. 28, 8:56 a.m., police responded to Boutin Road where neighbors once again were at odds over a dog on the loose. The dog has been running around the neighbor’s large property on an ongoing basis, Sgt. Caleb Casco said. The dog’s owner has been issued tickets in accordance with the town’s dog ordinance.
Oct. 28, 1:50 p.m., an officer responded to a call from a homeowner on Partridge Hill who had a dispute with a contractor and was seeking advice.
Oct. 28, 2:00 p.m., police are looking into possible threats made against an employee of the Turning Point Center in Winooski. The alleged threats are in connection with a domestic incident near Route 116 but do not rise to the level of criminal involvement, Sgt. Caleb Casco said.
Oct. 29, 4:11 p.m., police are actively investigating fraud near Riggs Road and Route 166. Sgt. Caleb Casco was unable to provide further detail since the investigation is ongoing.
Oct. 29, 7:38 p.m., a caller reported a broken fence between two properties on Silver Street. The incident is under investigation, police believe it might have been the work of juvenile suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.