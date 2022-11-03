Total reported incidents: 34
Traffic Stops: 5
Arrests: 0
Oct. 23 at 6:48 p.m., police investigated an animal complaint on Hillview Terrace.
Oct. 23 at 8:25 p.m., a citizen was assisted with a custody issue.
Oct. 24 at 9:20 a.m., a citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.
Oct.24 at 12:50 p.m., an officer responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Route 116.
Oct. 24 at 2:20 p.m., a motor vehicle complaint on Route 116 was investigated.
Oct. 24 at 4:54 p.m., an officer investigated an animal complaint on Fern Road.
Oct. 24 at 8:52 p.m., a suspicious vehicle on Commerce Street was investigated.
Oct. 25 at 8:05 a.m., officers assisted a disabled vehicle on Charlotte Road.
Oct. 25 at 9:40 a.m., a citizen was assisted with fingerprints for employment purposes.
Oct. 25 at 11:07 a.m., a citizen was assisted with a civil issue.
Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m., an officer investigated a single car crash on Richmond Road.
Oct. 26 at 7 p.m., an animal complaint on Silver Street was investigated.
Oct. 27 at 6:54 a.m., a 911 hang up on Sherman Hollow Road was investigated.
Oct. 27 at 8:54 a.m., a stolen car report from a home on Richmond Road was investigated.
Oct. 27 at 10 a.m., officers responded to CVU to assist staff there with a student issue.
Oct. 27 at 10:37 a.m., suspicious circumstances on Route 116 were investigated.
Oct. 27 at 8:11 p.m., an officer assisted first responders with a medical issue on Kelley’s Field.
Oct. 27 at 9:40 p.m., suspicious circumstances on Shelburne Falls Road were investigated.
Oct. 28 at 11 a.m., damage to a motor vehicle on Route 116 was investigated.
Oct. 28 at 4:25 p.m., court paperwork was served to a resident on Oscar’s Lane.
