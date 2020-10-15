Total incidents: 23
Oct. 2 at 10:41 a.m., a Ford Ranger was stolen from a farm on Shelburne Falls Road. Police said they have no leads.
Oct. 2 at 12:33 p.m., Thomas Cardinal, 65, of Starksboro was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Oct. 3 at 5:25 p.m., police went to a home on North Road where a mother and her adult daughter were arguing because the mother wanted to sell her daughter’s things.
Oct. 3 at 6:54 p.m., two hikers in the Hinesburg Town Forest called the police because they were lost. Now, they’re found.
Oct. 3 at 8:32 p.m., Ryan Orvis, 42, of Hinesburg was stopped for driving without an ignition interlock device that keeps a vehicle from being started until the driver blows into a breathalyzer. Because of previous driving while intoxicated convictions, Orvis is required to drive only vehicles with an interlock device.
Oct. 4 at 8:02 p.m., eight sheep and an alpaca on Boutin Road were attacked by an unknown animal. One was killed and the others were injured.
Oct. 5 at 10:05 a.m., a school bus and a parked car had an accident on Richmond Road.
Oct. 5 at 10:08 a.m., a person living on Isham Road reported they had received an unemployment check and they had never applied for unemployment.
Oct 5 at 11:51 a.m., vandalism was reported near North Road and Hillview Terrace where someone had spray painted on the road. If the vandals are caught, they may be charged with poor handwriting because police couldn’t tell what they wrote.
Oct. 5 at 12:59 p.m., a vehicle backed into another in a parking lot at Ballards Corner.
Oct. 5 at 2:57 p.m., a coil of wire was stolen from Vermont Well and Pump on Route 116.
Oct. 7 at 2:43 p.m., Hinesburg Police attempted to find the owner of a wallet turned into Shelburne Police. They left a note at a home on Baldwin Road.
Oct. 8 at 4:05 p.m., more wire was stolen from Vermont Well and Pump.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
