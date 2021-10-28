Oct. 18, a resident on Hines Road reported that sometime in the last few days, 24 pine boards were stolen from the site where he is building a house.
Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m., a false alarm was tripped at the high school on CVU Road.
Oct. 19 at 8:41 a.m., a woman reported receiving threatening text messages and voicemails from her family.
Oct. 19 at 10 a.m., a resident on Hollow Road reported that earlier that morning, a car blasted through the nearby stop sign and struck a tree on his property. He advised police that multiple people have failed to stop and driven on his property.
Oct. 19 at 12:20 p.m., a car crashed into a tree on Silver Street at Windsor Lane. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 19 at 7:10 p.m., an officer pulled over a car for driving 82 in a 50 zone. Police were notified later that night when the same driver crashed into another car in Addison County.
Oct. 20 at 9:42 a.m., someone reported that they’d accidentally hit a deer while driving on Route 116 near the Cedar Mill Golf Course.
Oct. 20 at 8:19 p.m., a car reportedly rear-ended another vehicle stopped at a red light on Route 116, before speeding away from the scene.
Oct. 21 at 5:37 p.m., a resident on Davis Road reported that their neighbor’s dog had attacked and killed one of their chickens. Another neighbor reported a similar incident with the loose dog.
Oct. 21 at 8:12 p.m., a caller witnessed someone selling a 10-year-old boy a lottery ticket on Route 116.
Oct. 21 at 8:33 p.m., a car struck the wood fence at Good Times Café on Route 116, causing property damage. Not a good time.
Oct. 21 at 8:59 p.m., two people were reportedly screaming in the area near the Community Bank on Ballards Corner. An officer stayed on scene, trying to talk to one of the upset people, until they left the scene.
Oct. 21 at 9:11 p.m., an officer found three hypodermic needles and drugs while he was working at the scene of a car crash. The needles were properly disposed of.
Oct. 22 at 3:07 p.m., an alarm was tripped at the Hinesburg Food Shelf on Ballards Corner. Officers ensured the building was secure and found nothing out of place.
Oct. 22 at 4:16 p.m., someone reported a road rage incident on Major Street in which a male driver was tailgating a woman. They reportedly exchanged some upset words after she hit her breaks, then went their separate ways, but the man reportedly found and confronted the woman. Her husband interceded before their dispute grew physical. An officer is still investigating.
Oct. 22 at 5:53 p.m., someone reported a dog running loose around Richmond Road. An officer checked the Hinesburg dog registration list and returned the dog to its owner.
Oct. 23 at 9:00 p.m., someone complained of loud music coming from a neighbor’s house, as well as dead mice and a headless mannequin left in their flower beds. Officers responded but did not find music, mice or mannequin.
Oct. 23 at 10:08 p.m., officers responded to Buck Hill Road West for an underage party.
Oct. 24 at 1:07 a.m., someone reported an intoxicated male on Mechanicsville Road had jumped out of his car and was splayed in the road, unresponsive but breathing.
Oct. 24 at 5:56 p.m., someone called worried about the door to the Paisley Hippo being left open. When officers talked to the owners, they found that one of the employees had broken the store’s lock and instead attempted to shut the door via a rope contraption tied via the inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.