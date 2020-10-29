Incidents: 14
Oct. 16 at 5:33 p.m., children on Green Steet at the center of a custody case were OK when police went to check on them after a concerned parent called.
Oct. 17 at 1:46 p.m., police disposed of hypodermic needles found on the side of Route 116 near Bissonette Lane.
Oct. 17 at 2:57 p.m., owners checking on their unoccupied home on Magee Hill Road noticed some things were missing. The case is under investigation.
Oct. 18 at 2:20 a.m., a person who lost a debit card at Dragon House which they had disabled let police know so there would be a record of it.
Oct. 18 at 9:42 a.m., James Mansfield, 54, of Barre was found dead in his car which had hit a tree and rolled onto its side on Baldwin Road near the town line with Monkton. Officials suspect he had died before driving off the road.
Oct. 19 at 3:42 p.m., a person living on Hollow Road contacted police for information about a dispute over child custody issues.
Oct. 20 at 7:14 a.m., a false alarm sounded at a physical therapy office on Farmall Drive.
Oct. 20 at 11:41 a.m., hi-yo Silver Road where a horse was reported to be jaywalking in the Isham Road area. The owners had taken care of it by the time police arrived.
Oct. 20 at 6:09 p.m., when an officer went to the Jiffy Mart to check on a suspicious man, he found a man who had been dropped off by a friend thinking it was a bus pickup stop. The officer gave him a courtesy ride to a friend’s home in Monkton.
Oct. 21 at 6:42 a.m., a false alarm went off at Champlain Valley Union High School.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.