Oct. 17 at 8:46 a.m., an officer assisted first responders with an overdose on Postiche Lane.
Oct. 17 at 6:05 p.m., officers responded to Silver Street for a motor vehicle that had struck a deer.
Oct. 17 at 6:56 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Hollow Road for the report of an out of control juvenile.
Oct. 17 at 7:40 p.m., lost property was turned into the police department and was later returned to the owner.
Oct. 18 at 1:52 p.m., a fraud was investigated.
Oct. 18 at 2:25 p.m., a welfare check was conducted at a residence on Route 116.
Oct 18 at 3:30 p.m., an officer investigated suspicious circumstances and property damage on Abani Drive.
Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m., officers assisted the Chittenden County Humane Society with the removal of animals from a residence on North Road.
Oct. 19 at 5:00 p.m., a fraud was reported and investigated.
Oct. 20 at 4:05 p.m., a welfare check was conducted at a residence on Patricia’s Place.
Oct. 20 at 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Route 116 for the report of suspicious circumstances. An individual was later issued a temporary relief from abuse order as a result of that investigation.
Oct. 21 at 6:00 p.m., suspicious activity on Richmond Road was investigated.
Oct. 21 at 6:05 p.m., a fraud was investigated.
Oct. 22 at 1:25 p.m., officers investigated a two-car motor vehicle crash at the intersection of CVU Road and Route 116.
