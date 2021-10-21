Oct. 11 at 1:01 p.m., officers assisted a citizen.
Oct. 11 at 3:22 p.m., officers assisted with a traffic hazard.
Oct. 12 at 7:18 a.m., officers found some lost property.
Oct. 12 at 7:57 a.m., officers responded to a reported suspicious incident.
Oct. 12 at 10:33 a.m., an officer unlocked someone’s car for them.
Oct. 12 at 3:31 p.m., police assisted another local agency on a case.
Oct. 13 at 12:12 p.m., officers responded to a car crash.
Oct. 13 at 6:40 p.m., police responded to a reported animal problem.
Oct. 14 from 9:26 to 11:54 a.m., police responded to multiple reports of animal problems.
Oct. 14 at 11:59 a.m., police investigated a report of a suspicious incident.
Oct. 14 at 12:51 p.m., police assisted another local agency on a case.
Oct. 14 at 2:58 p.m., officers assisted with a juvenile problem.
Oct. 14 at 7:25 p.m., police investigated a report of a suspicious incident.
Oct. 15 at 8:11 a.m., officers responded to an alarm.
Oct. 15 at 1:25 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem.
Oct. 15 at 8:54 p.m., officers investigated a report of a suspicious incident.
Oct. 15 at 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported animal problem.
Oct. 16 at 4:47 a.m., police assisted another local agency.
Oct. 16 at 7:44 and 7:52 a.m., police investigated to two reports of property damage.
Oct. 16 at 11:41 a.m., officers assisted with a traffic hazard.
Oct. 16 at 1:29 p.m., police responded to a reported theft.
Oct. 16 at 2:56 p.m., police assisted with a downed power line.
Oct. 16 at 6:07 p.m., police investigated a report of a suspicious incident.
Oct. 17 at 9:44 a.m., officers assisted with a medical case.
