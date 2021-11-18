Nov. 7 at 2:58 a.m., police responded to Farmall Drive for a verbal dispute, but it dissipated when one party left the scene.
Nov. 7 at 9:28 a.m., police offered a lift to an upset woman on Ballards Corner Road.
Nov. 7 at 11:44 a.m., someone lost their phone and possibly their wallet at Lantman’s Market.
Nov. 7 at 5:43 p.m., officers assisted Shelburne Police for a possible burglary on Pond Road.
Nov. 7 at 8:23 p.m., officers gave a lift to the same distressed woman from earlier.
Nov. 7 at 8:49 p.m., a mother reported that an adult male employee of Jiffy Mart had harassed her teen daughter. Police advised the complainant to consider procuring an order of protection, and they connected her with community outreach.
Nov. 8 at 7:34 a.m., the same Jiffy Mart employee was trespassed from Champlain Valley Union High School.
Nov. 8 at 7:39 a.m., a woman asked police for help accessing services related to a court appearance. Officers put her in touch with her public defender and connected her with community outreach and shelter services.
Nov. 8 at 8:29 a.m., Hinesburg police, firefighters and first responders responded to the Community School where a kid had climbed and gotten stuck in a tree. Responders used a ladder to safely reunite the kiddo with the ground.
Nov. 9 at 11:19 a.m., officers responded to the Aubuchon parking lot for a report of someone sleeping in their car.
Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle complaint. No other information was available by press time.
Nov. 10 at 9:50 a.m., officers assisted with an evacuation drill at CVU.
Nov. 10 at 9:18 p.m., an officer found some canoodlers knocking boots, bumping uglies, dancing the horizontal jig, making whoopie — whatever you want to call it — in a car in the Hinesburg Community School parking lot. The lovebirds advised they would find a better, less conspicuous place to park next time the mood strikes.
Nov. 11 at 9:12 a.m., someone reported a car driving 85 to 90 miles per hour on Charlotte Road. An officer discovered that the accused driver was a teen at CVU, but their parents claimed the teen had sped up to pass a slow-moving vehicle.
Nov. 11 at 5 p.m., an officer clocked a motorcycle speeding at 103 miles per hour on Route 116. The driver, Justin Gillett, 37, of Lincoln was arrested for careless and negligent operation, driving with a suspended license, and driving without an ignition interlock device he was supposed to have.
Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m., a resident of North Road called to report their husband missing, but he turned out to be fine.
Nov. 12 at 1 p.m., a loose dog was found loping around Swamp and McGee Hill roads and returned to its owner later that day.
Nov. 13 at 8 p.m., a resident of Turkey Lane reported hearing gunshots in the area, but police found nothing.
Nov. 14 at 11:19 p.m., a car skidded off the road on Route 116 near Place Road West, hitting numerous objects and damaging property, but not causing any injuries. Officers advised the operator was likely driving too fast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.