Total incidents: 33
Arrests: 1
Traffic Stops: 11
On Nov. 7 at 9:37 a.m., a fraud was reported and investigated on Route 116.
On Nov. 7 at 2:08 p.m., a fraud was reported and investigated on CVU Road.
On Nov. 7 at 2:45 p.m., officers investigated suspicious activity reported on Silver Street.
On Nov. 7 at 3:50 p.m., an officer investigated the report of a missing individual.
On Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m., Jennifer Monness, 39, of Bristol was cited into court for driving with a criminally suspended license.
On Nov. 10 at 9:18 a.m., a citizen was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
On Nov. 10 at 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a business on Route 116 where an individual was issued a no-trespass notice.
On Nov. 10 at 1:09 p.m., a citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.
On Nov. 10 at 5:09 p.m., officers assisted the Department of Children and Families on Bear Lane with carrying out a court order.
On Nov. 11 at 1:11 p.m., officers responded to a business on Commerce Street for a medical emergency.
