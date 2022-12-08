Total Incidents: 35
Traffic Stops: 8
Top incidents:
Nov. 29 at 7:18 a.m., officers investigated reports of a vehicle passing a school bus in the process of picking up students.
Nov. 29 at 1:45 p.m., a fraud report is being investigated.
Nov. 29 at 4:41 p.m., an officer investigated damage to a motor vehicle on Lincoln Hill Road.
Nov. 30 at 10:51 a.m., officers investigated a report of threats and harassment at Champlain Valley Union High School.
Nov. 30 at 8:51 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of CVU for two unrelated, single-car crashes.
Dec.1 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-car crash on Route 116. This incident is still under investigation for possible impaired operation.
Dec. 1 at 5:15 p.m., officers responded to Hollow Road for a reported overdose.
Dec. 2 at 8:52 a.m., police took a report of erratic driving on Silver Street.
Dec. 2 at 11:36 a.m., police helped someone with a civil matter stemming from a theft-of-services complaint.
Dec. 2 at 12:30 p.m., officers investigated another report of threats and harassment at CVU.
Dec. 2 at 4:45 p.m., an alleged assault at CVU is under investigation.
Dec. 5 at 7 a.m., suspicious activity on Gilman Road.
Dec. 5 at 8:45 a.m., a citizen was assisted with fingerprints for employment purposes.
Dec. 5 at 2 p.m., found property was turned in and the owner located.
Dec. 5 at 2:45 p.m., another citizen was assisted with fingerprints for employment purposes.
Dec. 5 at 6:24 p.m., an officer responded to Hillview Terrace for a property dispute.
Dec. 5 at 10:14 p.m., an officer responded to Shelburne to assist officers there with a pursuit of a suspect in a stolen-vehicle.
Dec. 5 at 10:40 p.m., an officer responded to Hillview Terrace for a dispute.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
