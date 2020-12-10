Total incidents: 20
Nov. 28 at 6:34 a.m., a resident at Hillview Terrace reported seeing several suspicious people outside of their residence. Police responded but found nothing.
Nov. 28 at 10:31 p.m., a person called Hinesburg Police about a suspicious vehicle parked outside of Kinney Drugs on Route 116. After investigation, police found neither the individual in the car nor the phone they were talking on to be suspicious.
Nov. 28 at 11:36 p.m., a resident on Magee Hill Road called in an intoxication complaint, citing their neighbors’ loud noise. It was, really, more of a noise complaint.
Nov. 29 at 4:42 p.m., a resident on CVU Road called police under suspicion that a neighbor was not feeding their dog. Hinesburg Police spoke with the dog owner who said that they fed their dog and police advised animal control to follow-up.
Nov. 30 at 12:22 p.m., a dog bit someone while walking in a field behind Kinney Drugs. The bite did not break skin and both animal control and the health officer were notified. The dispute between biter and bitten was resolved.
Dec. 1 at 8:01 a.m., some people allegedly stole a pressure washer from a store on Ballard’s Corner Road. After leaving the store, the individuals came back to return the pressure washer which they said they thought was free. Despite the pressure washer finding its home again, the individuals were ordered not to enter the store again.
Dec. 1 at 9:52 a.m., police responded to a safety hazard on Shelburne Falls Road.
Dec. 1 at 7:37 p.m., police received a 911 hang-up from Hillview Terrace.
Dec. 2 at 1:23 a.m., police checked on the welfare of juveniles near Lyman Meadow.
Dec. 2 at 9 a.m., police assisted the CVU school resource officer in an investigation.
Dec. 2 at 10:20 a.m., police assisted a resident at Woodland Drive by asking an unknown vehicle and its owner, parked on the resident’s property, to kindly move somewhere else.
Dec. 2 at 11:28 p.m., police responded to a false alarm at Commerce Street.
Dec. 3 at 7:08 a.m., police directed patrol near Hinesburg Elementary School.
Dec. 3 at 9:27 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a delivery truck in a parking lot on Route 116; no injuries were reported.
Dec. 3 at 11:55 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash at Baldwin Road and Charlotte Road, where the vehicle ran off the side.
Dec. 3 at 2:12 p.m., police followed up with Papa Nick’s Restaurant and Pizza to check mask-wearing compliance as part of a broader program working with local businesses.
Dec. 3 at 2:17 p.m., police directed patrol at Turkey Lane.
Dec. 3 at 7:42 p.m., police responded to reports of an “out of control” man near the Quality Inn on Shelburne Road. However, the call was canceled before police arrived.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
