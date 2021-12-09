Nov. 27 at 5:07 p.m., two packages were misdelivered to a residence on Silver Street, prompting the resident to call police. An officer kindly picked up the packages and found their intended home — a house a couple doors down.
Nov. 28 at 7:44 a.m., a resident on Birchwood Drive called to report a broken window on their car, but they were unsure if it was due to bad weather.
Nov. 28 at 11:08 p.m., police assisted a parent with a juvenile problem on Route 116.
Nov. 29 at 12:30 a.m., police responded to a domestic dispute, separating the parties.
Nov. 29 at 10:15 a.m., a delivery person found a residence on Place Road West unlocked when they stopped by on their route. Police visited the residence but found nothing out of place.
Nov. 29 at 10:22 a.m., two cars bended fenders in a parking lot on Ballards Corner Road.
Nov. 30 at 11:50 a.m., another two cars crashed, briefly and with no broken bones, in a parking lot on CVU Road.
Nov. 30 at 1:38 p.m., would you bet on another smash up? Two cars crashed on Richmond Road, without injury.
Nov. 30 at 1:46 p.m., a lost dog was found on Commerce Street and reunited with its owner.
Dec. 1 at 8:10 a.m., another day, another crash — two cars collided on Mechanicsville Road, with no injuries.
Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m., someone reported a lost wallet on Route 116; it still has not been found.
Dec. 1 at 3:21 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem near Hinesburg village.
Dec. 2 at 9:02 a.m., suspicious noises seemed to be coming from the attic, employees at the Community Bank on Ballards Corner Road reported, but police found nothing suspicious; not a burglar, bat or haunted portrait of a beautiful yet creepy looking dude.
Dec. 2 at 10:38 a.m., someone reported seeing a loose dog running around McGee Hill, but officers did not find a pooch when they searched the area.
Dec. 2 at 4 p.m., police assisted a resident of Aube Ridge Road who was experiencing online harassment.
Dec. 3 at 4:28 p.m., a driver walked away uninjured after their car slid off Richmond Road.
Dec. 3 at 4:31 p.m., police searched for a missing elderly resident of Clover Lane, finding them healthy and safe.
Dec. 3 at 4:52 p.m., Hinesburg Police assisted State Police with a car crash on Route 116 in St. George; no one was reportedly injured.
Dec. 5 at 8 a.m., officers checked out a car parked on Route 116 which a caller thought was suspicious. Police found nothing weird about it after talking to the owner.
Dec. 5 at 10:06 a.m., police assisted a resident of Birchwood Drive with a domestic issue.
Dec. 5 at 1:55 p.m., police investigated a fraudulent credit card case on North Road.
Dec. 5 at 3:13 p.m., a suspicious looking person was wandering near Kinney Drugs on Route 116, a caller reported, but the person had left by the time officers responded.
Dec. 5 at 7:19 p.m., Hinesburg Police assisted Burlington Police trying to locate someone on Route 116 for a welfare check. The individual was not found in Hinesburg.
Dec. 6 at 4:59 a.m., a false alarm was tripped on Ballards Corner Road.
