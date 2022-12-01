Total incidents: 44
Traffic Stops: 22
Arrests: 1
Nov. 21 at 10 p.m., police arrested Jonathan Lamb, 56, of Hinesburg, for domestic assault.
Nov. 22 at 10:45 a.m., a 911 hang up on Ledgewood Lane was investigated.
Nov 23 at 1:25 p.m., a welfare check was conducted on Patricia’s Place.
Nov. 23 at 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.
Nov. 24 at 5:25 a.m., a burglary alarm activation at a business on Ballard’s Corner Road was investigated.
Nov. 24 at 2:15 p.m., a welfare check was conducted on Kelley’s Field Road.
Nov. 25 at 6:10 p.m., an officer investigated reported suspicious activity on Beaver Pond Road.
Nov. 25 at 7 p.m., a welfare check was conducted on Shelburne Falls Road.
Nov. 26, state police conducted a death investigation because there were no Hinesburg officers available.
Nov. 26 at 12:24 p.m., a death was investigated by state police because there were no Hinesburg officers available.
Nov. 26 at 3:45 p.m., suspicious activity on Ballard’s Corner Road was investigated.
Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., officers responded to Champlain Valley Union High School to assist staff with a student issue.
Nov. 28 at 7:20 p.m., a welfare check was conducted on Ballard’s Corner Road.
