Nov. 15 at 7:21 a.m., someone reported a car broken down in the middle of Shelburne Falls Road, but it was gone by the time police arrived.
Nov. 16 at 9:50 a.m., a resident reported another Hinesburg resident was sending her threatening messages over social media. An officer advised that no action could be taken as no crimes had been committed so far.
Nov. 16 at 3:55 p.m., police inspected a VIN at Buck Hill Road West.
Nov. 18 at 11:43 a.m., a tow truck lumbered down to CVU and Mechanicsville roads to tow another tow whose toe was stuck in the road.
Nov. 18 at 5:37 p.m., police inspected a VIN at Hill View Terrace.
Nov. 19 at 2:48 p.m., police inspected a VIN on Commerce Street.
Nov. 19 at 3:06 p.m., someone reported a hit and run at the scene of a minor crash in the Lantman’s parking lot.
Nov. 19 at 3:57 p.m., a resident reported his car stolen on Route 116, prompting police to inquire, dude, where is this car? Turned out to be in Lantman’s parking lot next door to the resident’s house, where he had forgotten he parked it.
Nov. 20 at 12:50 a.m., police responded to a burglary at Jiffy Mart, finding a smashed window but no proof of entrance. Hinesburg police said this was one in a string of burglaries at Jiffy Marts, with other burglars hitting Essex, Williston and St. George that same night, all around midnight.
Nov. 20 at 10:24 a.m., a false alarm was accidentally tripped at CVU.
Nov. 20 at 5:40 p.m., an officer recognized and subsequently took Bryan Orvis, 43, of Hinesburg, into custody after confirming with dispatch that Orvis had a state warrant for his arrest.
