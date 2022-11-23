Total Incidents: 43
Traffic Stops: 14
Arrests: 0
Nov. 14 at 2:20 p.m., a parking issue on Pond Road was investigated.
Nov.. 14 at 4:30 p.m., officers investigated a 911 hang up on North Road.
Nov. 14 at 6:05 p.m., an officer investigated a single-car crash involving a deer on Mechanicsville Road.
Nov. 15 at 1:53 p.m., suspicious circumstances on Bear Lane were investigated.
Nov. 15 at 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a two car motor vehicle crash on Charlotte Road.
Nov. 15 at 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute on Farmall Drive.
Nov. 15 at 5:08 p.m., suspicious activity on Baldwin Road was investigated.
Nov. 15 at 9:10 p.m., a welfare check at a residence on Route 116 was conducted.
Nov. 16 at 6:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.
Nov. 16 at 7:06 a.m., officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Silver Street.
Nov. 16 at 9:00 a.m., officers responded to a single car motor vehicle crash on Hollow Road.
Nov. 16 at 9:11 a.m., a parking issue on Farmall Drive was investigated.
Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Charlotte Road.
Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.
Nov. 16 at 12:45 p.m., a citizen was assisted with a harassment issue.
Nov. 16 at 4:50 p.m., a welfare check at a residence on Jourdan Street was conducted.
Nov. 17 at 2:00 p.m., suspicious activity on Route 116 was reported and investigated.
Nov. 17 at 4:20 p.m., a fraud was reported and investigated.
Nov. 17 at 7:15 p.m., officers investigated an animal problem on Baldwin Road.
Nov. 18 at 8:37 a.m., officers investigated a reported road rage incident on Route 116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.