Incidents: 21
Nov. 13 at 7:54 p.m., a woman was found stumbling down Route 2A in St. George. She was experiencing hypothermia and rescue personnel was called.
Nov. 14 at 7:02 a.m., a man stopped on the side of Mechanicsville Road, took out a rifle and shot at a deer in big field there. He missed, but he was still reported to the game warden for shooting from the road.
Nov. 14 at 3:14 p.m., a person who lost a credit card on Route 116 picked it up at the police department.
Nov. 16 at 1:01 p.m., police went to check on someone who missed a doctor’s appointment and found they were all right.
Nov. 16 at 2:34 p.m., police helped mediate a disagreement between two men about money one alleged he had given the other.
Nov. 16 at 6:04 p.m., an officer stood by as a family on Hollow Road worked out a fight over property.
Nov. 16 at 8:58 p.m., police separated a couple arguing on Bear Lane. One of them left to stay with a family member.
Nov. 16 at 9:57 p.m., an officer checked on an adult woman on Shelburne Falls Road whose parents had reported she hadn’t made it home and she was with a man they don’t like. They found the daughter, who was OK and on her way home.
Nov. 16 at 10:20 p.m., checked on a woman on Route 116 whose mother thought she might have COVID. Police told her to call her mother.
Nov. 17 at 3 p.m., a vehicle swerved to miss a deer, drove off Levine Hill Road and got stuck. No one, including the deer, was hurt.
Nov. 18 at 6:29 a.m., two drivers started the day off with a road rage incident on Shelburne Falls Road that ended up in a rear-end crash by the Jiffy Mart. They were each charged with careless and negligent operation.
Nov. 19 at 8:18 a.m., the school resource officer took the case of an argument between a father and son at Champlain Valley Union High School.
Nov. 19 at 4 p.m., a wallet that was found on Route 116 was brought to the police department and returned.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.