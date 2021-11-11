Nov. 1 at 8:25 a.m., a single car drove off of Tyler Bridge Road, sustaining damage to the car but no injuries.
Nov. 1 at 10:44 a.m., a car partially blocking traffic on Jourdan Street was kindly asked to move along or be towed.
Nov. 1 at noon, police continued work on an active juvenile problem investigation on Route 116.
Nov. 1 at 2:53 p.m., police responded to a single car crash on Pond Road, where the operator, Peter Foley, 22, of Bristol, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
Nov. 1 at 8:35 p.m., a lost dog wandering around Gilman Road was returned to its owner.
Nov. 2 at 11 a.m., an officer found all to be well after checking on an elderly resident at Kelley’s Field Road upon request of a doctor’s office.
Nov. 2 at 12:18 p.m., an abandoned car in the middle of Silver Street was towed.
Nov. 3 at 12:13 p.m., a car hit a pile of dirt where some road crews were working on Baldwin Road, sustaining some structure damage.
Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m., police assisted Champlain Valley Union High School with a juvenile problem on Route 116.
Nov. 3 at 5:54 p.m., a deer died after being hit by a car on Shelburne Falls Road.
Nov. 3 at 7:57 p.m., police responded to Mechanicsville Road for a noise disturbance which turned out to be a resident attempting to shoot some beavers wreaking mischief around his property.
Nov. 4 at 12:30 a.m., police responded to Hillview Terrace for a verbal family fight. The parties were separated.
Nov. 4 at 6:58 p.m., lost dog, Ziggy, was found zagging around Blackberry Hill, and was returned to its owner.
Nov. 5 at 12:30 p.m., someone reported a suspicious car on Route 116, but nothing came of it.
Nov. 5 at 3:07 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Commerce Street. No other information was available at the time.
Nov. 5 at 3:10 p.m., someone accidentally called 911 on CVU road.
Nov. 5 at 4:28 p.m., someone reported some wires down on Birchwood Drive, creating a traffic hazard. They were removed.
Nov. 5 at 8:46 p.m., no one was injured when a car skidded off of Tyler Bridge Road.
Nov. 6 at 3:15 p.m., someone complained a driver on Shelburne Falls Road was driving erratically, but police did not find the speedster.
Nov. 6 at 9:30 p.m., someone complained a driver was driving erratically on CVU road, but police didn’t find anything.
