May 9 at 9:50 a.m., a crash over night on Billings Farm Road was reported the next morning. The owner of the car had it towed before officers arrived.
May 9 at 12:36 p.m., someone parked on the sidewalk on Mechanicsville Road. Officers determined it was construction workers and they moved the vehicles.
May 9 at 10 a.m., someone reportedly crashed their car on Gilman Road over night and it was reported the next morning. The car was gone when police arrived.
May 9 at 4:43 p.m., police assisted in an ongoing neighbor dispute on Birchwood Drive. The latest development in the dispute which partly is over property boundaries, involved one of the neighbors calling the other a “pig.” An officer talked to both of the neighbors and resolved the issue for now.
May 9 at 6:41 p.m., a resident of Jourdan Street reported she had been subject to identity theft, giving police documents related to a fraudulent check incident earlier in the year and an incident involving her personal information being taken by a credit card company. An officer is still investigating.
May 10 at 12:37 p.m., police worked with the staff at the Hinesburg Community School to locate a student who had run off.
May 11 at 10:41 a.m., officers unlocked a car for someone who’d left their keys inside on Riggs Road.
May 11 at 2:06 p.m., a resident of McGee Hill Road reported a giant tree in their yard had been cut down without their knowledge. While police initially wondered if the tree had simply fallen down, the status of the tree suggested it had been cut. None of the neighbors likely cut down the tree, police said; instead they believe the tree had either been sawed a long time ago and had just recently fallen, or an issue with a former tenant of the house sparked someone to more recently cut down the tree.
May 11 at 2:09 p.m., a vehicle caught fire in someone’s driveway on Richmond Road. Police arrived on scene first and attempted to use fire distinguishers to fight the blaze, but were glad when the fire department arrived and were able to put it out.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
