Arrests: 0
Charges: 0
May 8, 1:41 p.m., someone turned in a bb gun they found to Hinesburg police.
May 8, 4:53 p.m., officers went to a home on Hollow Road after a caller reported someone had been harassing them on social media by posting an emoji of a middle finger. Police advised them to block the digital digit sender.
May 8, 5:26 p.m., a theft of birdwatching equipment and power tools was reported on Lincoln Hill Road. The items, including a drill and a chainsaw, were stolen by someone who broke into a shed and a vehicle.
May 9, 2:19 p.m., representatives of the Hinesburg Fire and Police departments drove around the town spreading pre-Mother’s Day cheer.
May 9, 3:23 p.m., Hinesburg Police helped Vermont State Police from the Williston barracks during a single car rollover in St. George.
May 10, 5:36 p.m., a 61-year-old woman on Kelleys Field Road died an “untimely death.” The case is under investigation.
May 11, 4:39 a.m., a “smash and grab” took place at the Hinesburg Jolley Mobil station and convenience store on Highway 116 at Commerce Street. During the burglary, thieves broke the glass door with a crowbar and took cigarettes. This is one of series of similar thefts in the area under investigation.
May 12, 2:58 p.m. a report was received of a house on Wood Run that had been posted on Craigslist as for rent. Police said the fraudulent posting most likely originated outside the U.S.
May 13, 3:14 p.m., an intoxicated man was on the property of St. Jude Catholic Church, threatening people walking by. The man was taken to detox.
May 14, 11:41 a.m., Hinesburg Police went to Iroquois Manufacturing on Richmond Road to investigate tools missing from an employee.
May 14, 12:38 p.m., a pickup truck and an older model automobile were ordered towed from the bottom of Texas Hill Road, at the mobile home park on Hillview Terrace. Police Chief Anthony Cambridge said he has been responding to multiple complaints about cars parking there for weeks – sometimes for months. “If cars are there for a couple of hours, the town is OK with it,” Cambridge said. Police do not want the area to be used as a storage spot for vehicles. The truck had a flat tire and the automobile had a for sale sign. Cambridge said they had tried to contact the owners but were unsuccessful.