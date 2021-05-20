Total incidents: 35
May 7 at 9:38 p.m., someone impersonating law enforcement tried to get a resident to purchase gift cards, claiming that was routine, prompting the resident to report the fraud. Law enforcement would never contact the public and ask for payment via gift cards, police emphasized.
May 8 at 6:38 p.m., Hinesburg Community School officials were concerned that someone dropping their kids off may have been intoxicated. The case is still under investigation.
May 9 at 6:55 a.m., someone reported a cow in the middle of Hollow Road, but it was gone before officers arrived.
May 9 at 10:31 a.m., someone reported kids riding bicycles in the roadway around Hillview Terrace out of a safety concern, but the kids were gone by the time police arrived.
May 9 at 10:30 a.m., someone reported a dog locked in a car, but the dog was fine when police checked on it.
May 10 at 7:06 p.m., someone called concerned that they’d seen a young child biking alone on Mechanicsville Road, but officers found that the kid was actually with a parent.
May 11 at 6:34 a.m., police received a possible fraud complaint regarding some online banking matters, which turned out to be more of a civil dispute.
May 11 at 9:30 a.m., officers assisted state police in identifying the operator of a vehicle accused of passing a school bus in the Charlotte area.
May 11 at 12:13 p.m., a resident reported an attempted break-in to their garage.
May 11 at 1:08 p.m., a loose dog was reportedly running around Hawk Lane but officers didn’t find it when they checked the area.
May 11 at 2:07 p.m., another dog was reportedly running loose and officers assisted the owner in catching it.
May 11 at 3:47 p.m., someone reported a screaming sound coming from the woods behind their neighborhood on Thorn Bush Road. Officers didn’t find anything, but suggested the sound was likely from an animal like a fox.
May 11 at 4:36 p.m., Kayla Hutchins, 29, of Hinesburg was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license and issued a ticket for using a cell phone while driving.
May 11 at 5:40 p.m., someone reported their dog missing.
May 11 at 11:01 p.m., Corey Emmons, 25, of Huntington, was cited for driving under the influence.
May 11 at 3:43 p.m., police directed patrol on Route 116.
May 12 at 6:25 a.m., someone called to report they’d seen a suspicious vehicle around Chickadee Lane and Hayden Hill Road West.
May 12 at 4:30 p.m., police directed patrol around Farmall Drive and Kaileys Way.
May 13 at 6:10 a.m., officers helped corral some horses running loose around Magee Hill and Pond Brook Road back into their pasture.
May 13 at 10:05 a.m., officers checked on someone whose car got stuck on Haystack Road, but they’d made their own arrangements to get it unstuck.
May 13 at 10:48 a.m., officers assisted with an “out of control” juvenile.
May 13 at 11:03 a.m., police investigated a reported theft of medications at Kelley’s Field Road. This case is still active.
May 13 at 6:18 p.m., police investigated a reported theft of mail at North Road. This case is still active.
