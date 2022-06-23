May 31 at 2:35 p.m., some people having a loud argument at a residence on North Road agreed to separate and calm down when police arrived.
May 31 at 6:20 p.m., police helped facilitate a dispute between a property owner of Hillview Terrace and an employee of the park association over a maintenance issue.
June 1 at 9:30 a.m., a student left the Hinesburg Community School to walk home, something they had done about once a week until school ended earlier this month. The youth was found safe and sound.
June 1 at 11 a.m., police responded to a residence on Baldwin Road for a reported family fight that was verbal only. The parties agreed to separate and cool down.
June 1 at 1 p.m., a manager at Kinney Drugs reported a theft from store that had happened a few days prior.
June 1 at 2:20 p.m., a resident came into the station to report they were being harassed by electronic communication so police advised them on what kind of protection they could seek through the courts.
June 2 at 8:45 a.m., some bovines were spotted in the middle of Silver Street but were gone upon police arrival.
June 5 at 7:45 a.m., a parent reported their teenager had not come home the night before, but the youth was found later that day.
June 7 at 4 p.m., a different parent called to report their teen had not come home. When it was determined the youth was at a friends house in another town, Hinesburg Police passed the case on to the local department.
June 8 at 9:50 a.m., another teenager was reported missing after having an argument with their family and not coming home, but the teen was found later that day.
June 8 at 4 p.m., police assisted a youth at Hillview Terrace who was having a medical emergency.
June 9 at 3 p.m., police checked on someone on Place Road who was having some mental health issues.
June 10 at 10:50 a.m., some neighbors were having a verbal argument on Jourdan Street. Police separated the parties, but no citations were issued.
June 10 at 1:45 p.m., someone reported they had been defrauded over the internet.
June 11 at 3:20 p.m., two cars crashed allegedly as a result of cell phone use while traveling on Route 116. Both cars were towed from the scene and at least one person involved was transported to the hospital.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
