Incidents: 35
May 29, 11:03 a.m., a woman on Swamp Road said her son had returned home with a vehicle he’d driven off the road. There was no property damage the 20-year-old man had to have been driving fast, police said.
May 30, 7:24 a.m., a woman reported the man she was hiking with was missing. They had been walking together and he walked ahead of her and disappeared. She worried he was lost but police found him a couple of roads over.
May 30, 10:47 a.m., a woman on Patricia’s Place called to say her cat was injured, could not move and was lying in the road in front of her father’s house. When Chief Anthony Cambridge arrived, the cat had moved under the woman’s trailer. She tried to talk Cambridge into climbing under her trailer, but when he approached the cat ran off. Cambridge diagnosed the cat as either not being very badly injured or an extremely fast healer.
May 31, 8:11 a.m. a caller reported a man who was sleeping in a vehicle parked at the former Hinesburg General Store on Route 116. Police found a man who said he was from Vermont but had been driving all night. He was returning after having gone from city to city around the country visiting various protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.
May 31, 12:30 p.m., a man on Bear Lane reported that he had accidentally hit a laugh emoji on a political online post. He said he’d been getting threats on social media and was worried because some of those who were aggrieved by the emoji knew his name and where he lived.
May 31, 1:06 p.m., an officer went to Farmall Drive and Fredric Way because a neighbor reported a man was relieving himself in the street.
May 31, 6:05 p.m., a man who lives on North Road called the police because his neighbor had threatened his life because he set off fireworks. An officer defused the situation by telling one neighbor not to set off fireworks … and the other not to threaten to kill his neighbor.
June 1, 2:53 p.m., a man on Buck Hill Road called police because his neighbor’s husky had killed one of his turkeys. The officer explained to the dog’s owner that his dog can’t run free or damage other people’s property. The dog owner agreed to pay for the turkey – and three chickens killed in December.
June 2, 1:50 p.m., a Stihl backpack leaf blower was taken from a landscaper’s trailer while he was in H&M Auto Supply on Route 116.
June 2, 3:07 p.m., a man said his truck was vandalized while it was parked in a residential parking lot on Green Street. Police found three about 3-foot long scratches. Adolescents had been “sword fighting” with limbs in the parking lot, but when questioned they denied having caused the scratches.