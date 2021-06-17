May 28 at 12:45 p.m., an officer directed patrol near Kaileys Way and Farmall Drive.
May 28 at 2:30 p.m., police inspected a VIN.
May 28 at 3:27 p.m., police investigated an active animal abuse case.
May 28 at 3:41 p.m., a resident called to report possible drug activity in the area. The case is still under investigation.
May 28 10:11 p.m., someone called police worried they were being followed by another vehicle near Ballards Corner Road. The case is still under investigation while officers await potential video footage.
May 29 at 10:44 a.m., police assisted on a medical call.
May 30 at 12:35 p.m., someone found a small dog wandering around CVU Road. When someone else reported their dog missing, the pup and owner were connected and both made it safely home.
May 30 at 12:39 p.m., a resident on North Road reported that someone had possibly operated their car without their consent. The case is still under investigation.
May 30 at 12:49 p.m., a dog was found dead in the middle of Dimick Road. The poor pup was claimed by its owner before officers arrived.
May 30 at 1:24 p.m., someone called police concerned about the health of a dog in a car on Mechanicsville Road. Officers checked on the dog and owner who were all fine.
May 30 at 5:51 p.m., family members verbally fighting on Burritt Road were separated when officers arrived on scene and offered information on how to obtain relief from abuse orders or no-trespass orders.
May 31 at 9:40 p.m., fireworks exploded in the sky somewhere above Charlotte Road, a caller reported, but the pyrotechnicians could not be found when officers searched the area. A permit is required to set off fireworks in Vermont.
June 1 at 3:02 a.m., a false alarm was tripped at a residence on Lewis Creek Road.
June 1 at 8:05 a.m., a driver of a commercial vehicle fell asleep at the wheel on Silver Street, drifting off the roadway. A Department of Motor Vehicles officer checked on the operator and helped get the vehicle back on the road, while Hinesburg Police directed traffic.
June 1 at 12:25 p.m., a citizen called seeking advice on custodial issues.
June 1 at 8:21 p.m., police checked on the welfare of an elderly resident after some family members called with concern. The resident turned out to be at the hospital receiving medical treatment, officers said.
June 2 at 11:13 a.m., some loose dogs ran around North Road before their owner wrangled them up.
June 2 at 6:35 p.m., a car crashed into a telephone pole and went off the road near Shelburne Falls and Oneil roads, causing some injuries to passengers.
June 2 at 8:50 p.m., an officer directed patrol near Mechanicsville Road.
June 3 at 7:49 a.m., an officer unlocked someone’s car for them on CVU Road.
June 3 at 3:45 p.m., an officer directed patrol near Mulberry Lane.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity.
