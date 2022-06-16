May 23 at 7 p.m., police helped mediate an issue over a property on Enos Road that was being shown by a realtor who had complained that a neighbor’s dogs were out and about disturbing the showing.
May 23 at 4 p.m., a strange man visited a woman’s house on Piette Road asking for help regarding another address. A few hours later she called police worried that the stranger was assessing possible burglary victims, but officers patrolled the area for several days and never saw anyone or any vehicle that matched the description, nor have there been any burglaries on that road.
May 25 at 3:30 p.m., no one was injured after a car backed into another car in the parking lot of the Jiffy Mart.
May 26 at 11 a.m., a resident on Route 116 reported his firearm missing but he wasn’t sure if it was missing from his car or his house or when it went missing. Police are still investigating.
May 26 at 10 a.m., a kiddo walked home from the Hinesburg Community School, which apparently he’s prone to do, but the student returned to school on his own before police located him.
May 26 at 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a residence on North Road for a report of two neighbors yelling at each other. Both parties were separated by the time police arrived and there were no charges resulting.
May 27 at 10:20 a.m., a student called in a possible threat to CVU over some allegedly threatening text messages about shooting students. Officers patrolled the school a few days after the threat. They believe it to be unfounded, but the case is still under investigation.
May 29 at 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Hillview Terrace where a couple was verbally fighting. Neither party wanted to leave the residence, so police checked in a couple more times that day. No charges resulted.
May 29 at 4 p.m., a loose golden retriever was spotted in a yard on Hidden Pasture Road.
