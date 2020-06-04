Total Incidents: 19
Traffic Violations: 12
May 22, 2:37 p.m., Hinesburg Police helped Shelburne and Williston police search on Route 116 for a driver who had reportedly pointed a gun at another driver. The suspect was not found.
May 23, 11:20 a.m., Hinesburg Police went to a house on Wildwood Lane where a man and woman were yelling at each other. The dispute was reported because the man was hitting his head on windows and tearing his shirt.
May 23, 6:27 a.m., a driver in the Village Heights Road area caused an accident and left the scene. Although the driver was not found, the odds are good because police have their registration number.
May 24, 1:44 p.m., a man, who now lives Colchester, was served a temporary relief of abuse order filed by a family member.
May 24, 6:28 p.m., police were called to an Enos Road address by a woman who had found a trail camera pointed at her house. She thought a neighbor was spying on her. The neighbor set up the camera to watch foxes. The woman confiscated the camera because it was on her property.
May 24, 10:13 p.m., residents of a Molly Way home returned after a weekend away to find their home had been burglarized. Some electronics were stolen. The burglar had dropped a hunting knife in the floor of a bedroom. If you’ve lost a hunting knife, Hinesburg Police may have it.
May 26, 8:46 a.m., an officer went to Kelleys Field Road to check on a fire alarm. They found no smoke nor a fire and determined it must have been a false alarm.
May 26, 8:35 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., police received multiple calls to Hillview Terrace. Neighbors were having a disagreement because one of them accused the other of shooting off fireworks. Officers diffused the situation. Later, they learned that both men were on probation and neither was supposed to use fireworks. Don’t argue with neighbors...
May 27, 11:39 a.m., a man on Heron Pond Road found that someone had opened a bank card in his name, but no money was taken. Now, there is a record of it.
May 27, 12:42 p.m., Hinesburg Police helped a man, towing a large tractor near Gilman Road and Route 116 with an oversized harrow, by assisting with traffic.
May 27, 11:05 p.m., false alarm on Lewis Creek Road. Officers learned, according to the alarm company, a dog in the area with a high-pitched bark may be barking at the same pitch made by breaking glass. Woof.
May 28, 2:56 p.m. police went to a false alarm the Food Shelf at Ballards Corner Road. Police have been to this same address recently for a false alarm. As the previous incident illustrates, a guard dog may not be the solution.