May 21 at 3:36 a.m., a false alarm was tripped at a building on Route 116.
May 21 at 12:11 p.m., someone at the Hinesburg Community School accidentally called 911.
May 21 at 1:36 p.m., a resident thought their four-wheeler might’ve been stolen, but the contractor who returned it reminded them they had taken the buggy for repairs.
May 21 at 2:42 p.m., a herd of black and white spotted cars — no, not cars — cows got loose from pasture to walk around Silver Street. Officers responded and helped the owner usher the bovines home.
May 22 at 1:22 p.m., a resident on Silver Street keeps finding random objects not belonging to them on their property, they reported to police.
May 22 at 5:51 p.m., police swept some grass off Gilman Road after a caller expressed concern that the lawn cuttings might slip up cyclists.
May 22 at 9:51 p.m., the uproar of off-road vehicles around Sherman Hollow Road was disrupting the nighttime quiet, a caller reported to police. No officers got involved, however, as folks seemed to understand and put their toys away for the evening.
May 22 at 10:27 p.m., an officer checked on a broken-down vehicle parked near Bissonette Lane off Route 116, to find the driver was waiting for a tow truck.
May 23 at 8:20 a.m., a caller reported a rabid porcupine, wandering around Seneca Creek Road. Officers did not locate the prickly rodent when they checked the area. Fun fact: in Latin, porcupine means “quill pig.”
May 23 at 11:17 a.m., officers continued work in an ongoing neighbor dispute case at Oscars Lane, the core of which boils down to BB gun versus squirrel. Police said they are in the process of working it out in a way that makes the neighborhood safe and neighbors happy.
May 23 at 1:46 p.m., a good Samaritan lugged a tree out of the roadway near Gilman Road and Nicks Run before officers arrived with the same goal.
May 23 at 8:19 p.m., someone reported their car stolen when they couldn’t remember where they had parked it at the Mobil station in town. They did not check behind the store, because they knew they didn’t park there, the caller claimed. Officers arrived on scene to speedily discover the vehicle — behind the store.
May 24 at 1:59 a.m., police did not find any burglars after an alarm was tripped at Jiffy Mart. After reviewing surveillance footage the next morning, the manager discovered someone had attempted to break, but then bailed.
May 24 at 8:16 a.m., officers offered information about restraining orders to people on Burritt Road who were having a minor dispute.
May 24 at 11:37 a.m., a resident on Leavensworth Road called in, curious about some animal skat they found on their property. Based on the description, officers suggested it could be from a bear, but directed the caller to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
May 25 at 9:16 a.m., officers offered suggestions for how to avoid online scams after a caller reported they’d seen one but hadn’t been hooked in.
May 25 at 10:08 a.m., police conducted numerous traffic stops and issued several tickets.
May 25 at 8:04 a.m., officers assisted state police in locating a vehicle near Beebe Lane in Hinesburg.
May 26 at 8:42 a.m., a resident on Richmond Road reported their ID was being used for unemployment fraud.
May 26 at 12:20 p.m., a car had nearly caused a crash on Route 116, a caller reported, but it sped off before officers arrived.
May 26 at 3:41 p.m., a fender-bender on CVU Road caused minor vehicle damage and no injuries.
May 27 at 3:32 p.m., a driver was operating too fast around Hayden Hill Road West, someone reported, requesting police conduct more patrols in the area.
May 26 at 4:23 p.m., a car was pulling a trailer that had a missing wheel on Shelburne Falls Road, a caller reported, but the car had gone by the time officers arrived.
May 27 at 4:06 p.m., a caller reported a case of road rage in Williston, in the event the driver continued into Hinesburg.
May 27 at 6:54 p.m., police responded to CVU Road for an injury from a possible fight in the area, but the friends turned out not to be fighting, just playing the ultimate ultimate frisbee game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.