May 2 at 4:56 p.m., some kids were spooking cars at the corner of Richmond Road and Hillview Terrace, pretending to jump out into the street, a caller reported. They were gone by the time police arrived, however.
May 2 at 10:54 p.m., two neighbors were having a drunken argument on Farmall Drive, prompting one of them to call police. He reported that his neighbor had flipped him off, threatened to throw something at him and wouldn’t stop knocking at his door. Police responded but the caller would not answer the door, and nothing came of it.
May 3 at 7:23 a.m., police said all was well after a false burglary alarm went off on Commerce Street.
May 5 at 1:45 p.m., a wallet left behind at Jiffy Mart was sneakily picked up by someone who was not its owner, police discovered through watching security footage after an employee reported it. Officers were able to identify the woman who took the wallet, who at first denied taking it then cooperated and turned it into the station, where it was later reunited with its true owner.
May 6 at 3:41 p.m., multiple people called police, worried about a man walking on Baldwin Road who appeared to be panting and in distress, sometimes laying down in the roadway. Officers found the man and determined he had a warrant out for his arrest due to missing some court dates. He was transported him to the hospital for treatment of an injury. Officers stayed with him for five hours at the hospital before the man was able to be transferred to the corrections facility.
May 6 at 3:51 p.m., two cars had a minor crash on Hollow Road, only resulting in a few dings to the vehicles — no injuries.
May 7 at 12:47 p.m., someone reported a family fight on North Road, involving someone who was intoxicated. The parties were separated.
May 8 at 12:29 p.m., a caller reported a run-in with their neighbor on Route 116 who had grown hostile over an ongoing issue regarding some cats. The neighbor had been feeding the same stray cat for several years, the caller reported, but when the stray started attacking other cats in neighborhood, the neighbor began throwing rocks at them, eventually becoming confrontational with the caller. Police recommended the caller fill out a police report.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
