May 17 at 4:59 p.m., police served a temporary stalking order to someone on Patricia Place.
May 18 at 8:10 a.m., a driver crashed on North Road as a result of driving under the influence. The case is still pending.
May 18 at 11:36 p.m., a driver blew through the stop sign off Hollow Road toward Route 116 and went straight through someone’s fence. No injuries were reported.
May 19 at 9:31 a.m., Hinesburg Fire and EMS were dispatched to a residence on Jourdan Street for a report of someone having a seizure. Police were also called as dispatchers noted drugs were potentially being used on scene. The individuals refused transport for further medical attention.
May 19 at 11:47 a.m., a caller reported two men chasing each other on Jourdan Street. When police responded, they found a family fight had spilled out of the residence. They separated the parties and found everyone to be OK.
May 19 at 12:01 p.m., the Williston Police Department asked Hinesburg Police to cite a resident for them.
May 19 at 3:48 p.m., no one was injured in a three-car crash on Route 116, which occurred after a driver pulled too far out of his driveway, causing a car on Route 116 to swerve and a third oncoming car to swerve from the second car — into a row of mailboxes.
May 19 at 7:11 p.m., police served an abuse prevention order to someone on Jourdan Street.
May 20 at 8:44 a.m., Hinesburg Fire and police responded to a residence on Clover Lane where a two-year-old had been accidentally locked inside a car. Chief Anthony Cambridge unlocked the car himself — it took about two minutes — safely reuniting the kiddo with the frazzled parent.
May 20 at 9:25 a.m., a driver hit a deer on Charlotte Road, injuring the animal but not the car. It’s unclear if the deer had to be put down.
May 20 at 8:41 p.m., police responded to a residence on Thistle Hill Road for a report of someone who had fallen down some stairs. Hinesburg Rescue also responded.
May 21 at 9:48 a.m., a burglary alarm went off at Champlain Valley Union High School but nothing was amiss.
May 21 at 10:42 a.m., a crash between two cars on Silver Street was not too bad. The operators reported to police, who advised them to come into the station and fill out a statement. No injuries were reported although both vehicles were towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.