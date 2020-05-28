Incidents: 24
May 15, 8:31 a.m., Hinesburg Police were called to Kailey’s Way by a panic alarm, accidentally set off by an electrician working on the building.
May 15, 10:44 a.m., a tenant on Hollow Road had departed on less than congenial terms a year ago had returned.
May 15, 2:29 p.m., a truck broke down at Route 116 at North Road. They directed traffic around it until the tow truck arrived.
May 18, 12:38 p.m., Hinesburg Police went to Chambers Park Road in St. George to backup Vermont State Police, Williston Barracks, who had gone to take care of an issue with a man who’d been aggressive in the past with police.
May 19. 7:03 p.m., police were called to a Hillview Terrace home by a child who was upset by a verbal argument between their stepfather and mother. They and their sibling hid under the bed during the disagreement.
May 20, 5:59 p.m., Hinesburg Police went to Shelburne Falls Road and Route 116 to help the Shelburne Fire Department where mulch had fallen off a vehicle into the road. The police directed traffic while the fire department swept up.
May 21, 11:09 a.m., a suspected rabid raccoon was found at Route 116 near Cedar Knoll. An officer shot it. The raccoon’s body was sent to the state for testing.
May 21, 6:12 p.m., officers were called to a Mechanicsville Road house by a man whose ex-wife was moving belongs from her former home. The ex-husband felt it was taking too long and the officers hurried the departure along.
May 21, 6:23 p.m., a disagreement about a neighbor’s dog that went into another neighbor’s yard on Shadow Lane turned heated. Hinesburg Police went to cool the situation down. No word on whether they answered the question: Who let the dog out?
May 21, 10:03 p.m. police were called to Buck Hill Road for a welfare check by someone whose son could not be controlled and had run away. They advised the parent to take their child to the hospital for help with the issue.
May 21, 10:24 p.m., a suspicious man was reported on CVU Road. Hinesburg Police found a homeless man who was walking from Burlington to Castleton but had stopped to sleep on the sidewalk. They gave him something to eat and drink and gave him a ride to the town line.