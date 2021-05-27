Total incidents: 29
May 14 at 9:34 a.m., police helped someone living at the Howard Center who was throwing rocks at Hinesburg General Store back to the center with assistance from community outreach.
May 14 at 3:35 p.m., an officer facilitated a citizen dispute over money at Farmall Drive. The complainant said she’d borrowed $100 from her father, then when she’d cashed an unrelated check, he took $100 back — however she said she wanted to pay him back at a different time.
May 15 at 1:48 p.m., a car rear-ended another near Route 116 and Shelburne Falls Road, due to potential inattentiveness and high speeds, according to police. No one was injured.
May 16 at 3:16 a.m., a caller thought it was strange when two cars passed his residence on Sherman Hollow Road and seemed to sit at the end of the road before driving away. Don’t see too many strangers in these parts.
May 16 7:54 a.m., if you lost a purse on Place Road East, it’s still waiting to be claimed at the police department.
May 16 at 8:04 a.m., a truck was parked partly in the roadway on CVU Road, but when officers checked the area, it had gone.
May 16 at 8:28 a.m., an individual requested help filing a relief from abuse order.
May 18 at 10:41 a.m., an individual requested guidance about a stalking concern at Hillview Terrace. Officers suggested pursuing a no stalking or a trespass order. The case is still active.
May 18 at 2:46 p.m., staff at the UVM Medical Center on Haystack Road were uncomfortable when a man walked in acting strange and threatening. The staff asked police to check on the area and officers checked multiple times to make sure everyone was safe.
May 18 at 4:20 p.m., someone reported having problems with their neighbor on Partridge Hill.
May 18 at 4:28 p.m., police checked on the welfare of a resident at Upper Access Road who’d missed their doctor’s appointment. They were fine.
May 18 at 11:23 p.m., a caller was worried about a white car stopped in the roadway near Leavensworth and Oneil roads, who seemed to be examining damage on the wheel. By the time an officer responded, the car was gone.
May 19 at 8:57 a.m., police referred community outreach to a resident who called to report the flowers in front of her home had been cut.
May 19 at 9:19 p.m., an individual reported that her mailbox had been knocked down on the same day she’d attended a LGBTQ Pride rally and flew a Pride flag in front of her apartment. It is unclear if the incidents are related; the case is still active.
May 19 at 10:38 a.m., a resident at Birchwood Drive called to complain that their neighbors’ dogs have been causing a loud ruckus for over a year. An officer is following up.
May 19 at 11:05 a.m., police inspected a VIN at Route 116.
May 19 at 1:51 p.m., a caller complained that a car was speeding on her road multiple times per day, but when police spoke with the driver, they denied speeding. Officers will likely follow up with directed patrol.
May 19 at 2:18 p.m., someone sought to file a statement after witnessing a car pass a school bus in St. George. Since the incident is out of jurisdiction, Hinesburg police coordinated with state police and the school to assist the individual.
May 19 at 9:43 p.m., community outreach was referred to the same resident who claimed her flower bed was trampled when she called back worried about threats from her neighbor.
May 20 at 7:48 a.m., officers conducted a foot patrol at Hinesburg Community School.
May 20 at 11:08 a.m., if you lost your keys to a Honda at Saint Jude’s Church, they’re still waiting to be claimed at the police station.
May 20 at 6:18 p.m., an officer facilitated a citizen dispute at Pinecrest Road, advising individuals to acquire an extreme risk protection order and providing forms for a relief from abuse order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.