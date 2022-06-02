Traffic stops: 10
May 12 at 9 a.m., a vehicle was reported abandoned in the middle of a field near the intersection of Route 116 and Gilman Road, buried up to its doors in mud. When police arrived on scene the car was gone, and a neighbor reported that someone helped the driver pull the car out.
May 12 at 7:33 a.m., someone called about a car that had pulled off the side of Beecher Hill Road off Route 116 and had a person sleeping at the wheel. The car was gone by the time police arrived.
May 12 at 1:46 p.m., a caller at a residence on Route 116 reported a strange car was parked in their driveway. Police ran the plates for the Chevy Silverado but found no history and no registration. Since the car was on the person’s property, police could not legally tow it away. The owner of the car later came and drove it away — likely without registration.
May 12 at 8:47 p.m., officers helped South Burlington Police looking for a motorcyclist who had fled from them. They checked out a Hinesburg house on Piette Road where the driver allegedly lived but the owner of the house said the motorcyclist no longer lived there.
May 13 at 12:07 p.m., police dealt with multiple calls and incidents involving a man who appeared to be homeless and having some mental health issues. One caller had given the man a ride to the Hinesburg Police station after the man started acting aggravated. Police worked with community outreach and other resources, eventually securing the man a ride back to Williston.
May 13 at 1:06 p.m., a burglary alarm at a residence on High Rock Road went off but nothing was out of place.
May 13 at 1:35 p.m., two men were having a verbal fight on Jourdan Street after one reported the other was driving too fast through the trailer park. When police arrived it looked like the fight was about to turn physical, but they separated parties and resolved the situation.
May 13 at 4:37 p.m., police received another couple calls about the same man who police described as homeless, this time with a caller reporting the man yelling at people outside of Kinney’s Drugs on Route 116. Police responded to the scene as did the community outreach team, but when they found their presence was instead escalating the situation, they waited until the man calmed down and left on his own. He was safe and calm when he left, and had done nothing wrong, police reported.
May 14 at 12:12 p.m., another call came in about the same man yelling at people on Commerce Street. Police calmed the man and tried to call him a cab, but he would not accept.
May 14 at 12:47 p.m., a family was verballing fighting on Hollow Road, but the parties were separated and it was resolved when police arrived.
May 14 at 2:11 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a truck on Route 116. The crash report hadn’t been filed yet, so police did not have further information on injuries.
May 14 at 2:11 p.m., a car crashed into a pole on Shelburne Falls Road. The road was closed for a while and the tow truck was called.
May 15 at 3:26 p.m., someone on Hillview Terrace called to report their grandson had been bitten by a dog last summer, after she heard of a similar recent dog bite.
