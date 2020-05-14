May 1, 1:29 p.m., police gave an assist to the Williston Police Department in a search for a man who had been reported for being disruptive and drinking and whose last known address was in Hinesburg. He was not found.
May 2, 4:13 p.m., police responded to Hayden Hill Road W to investigate a report of speeding.
May 3, 7:02 a.m., Hinesburg Police responded to a home on Route 116 for a couple arguing over marital relations, or the lack of.
May 4, 3:10 p.m., police ticketed a person caught defacing a 30-mph speed limit sign at Route 116 and New South Farm Road by painting: “Climate crisis ahead.” The artist was charged with a civil violation and fined $249.
May 4, 7:29 p.m., a man called police because his mother was at his house on North Road, intoxicated and arguing with him about text messages he had sent her. When Hinesburg Police arrived, she had already left in a vehicle – as a passenger.
May 4, 7:47 p.m., police went to assist at a home on Hollow Road where a mother was upset about unwanted text messages her daughter was sent by a male friend. Police advised that the best solution was to block the former boyfriend’s cell number.
May 5, 8:18, police were called to an apartment on Wood Run that had been fraudulently listed on Craigslist. Hinesburg Police Chief Anthony Cambridge said they’ve seen other homes in town listed online for rent that aren’t for rent. Police suspect it’s criminals outside of the United States collecting the payments.
May 5, 1:59 p.m., Hinesburg Police went to a home on Upper Access Road where someone had found a deceased 52-year-old woman. The death is under investigation by the medical examiner.
May 5, 3:04 p.m., police responded to the Hinesburg Community Resource Center, but it was a false alarm.
May 5, 1:31 a.m., Hinesburg and Shelburne police went to the Jiffy Mart at Ballards Corner, responding to a burglar alarm. They found the glass door had been broken with a crowbar and cartons of cigarettes had been stolen. The thief or thieves had left the crowbar behind, presumably because a carton of cigarettes is worth around $100 and is much easier to carry, said Cambridge. He said they had gotten at least $1,000 worth of cigarettes. The week before the Jiffy Mart was robbed the same way. Except a hammer was used. On Sunday night, May 10, the Hinesburg Jolley Mobile was robbed the same way. Police in New Haven reported that the Jiffy Mart on Route 7 and Route 17 was robbed around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with a very similar modus operandi. This time a breaker bar left at the scene appeared to have been used to break the glass front door. Cigarettes and other tobacco products were stolen.
May 7, 2:46 p.m., two Hinesburg police officers and a Shelburne police officer assisted Williston Police, pulling over a man who’d assaulted another person as a result of an argument in a pet store. The suspect fled, driving south on Highway 116 before being apprehended. Williston Police took him into custody.