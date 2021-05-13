Total incidents: 35
April 30 at 9:54 p.m., officers responded to a verbal family fight on Bear Lane and separated parties.
May 1 at 12:32 a.m., someone at the same residence on Bear Lane called police concerned that their personal information might’ve been released but officers said there is no evidence that it was.
May 1 at 1:40 p.m., police assisted on a medical call at Richmond Road.
May 1 at 8:14 p.m., officers advised someone burning brush illegally on Route 116 to acquire a burn permit.
May 2 at 10:08 a.m., officers searched around Route 116 following a report of a suspicious person but found nothing.
May 2 at 11:56 a.m., someone dropped off at the station a dog they had found running loose. Police transferred the pup to the animal control officer who located the owner based on the tags.
May 2 at 12:33 p.m., someone else dropped off at the station a dog they had found running loose. Police transferred the pup to the animal control officer who located the owner based on the tags. No, this is not a typo, just the exact same kind of incident.
May 3 at 9:33 a.m., a dog allegedly bit someone on Sunset Lane West. The animal control officer is still actively handling the incident.
May 3 at 9:34 a.m., a resident called to report that someone had broken into an abandoned house on Palmer Road and stolen all of the copper out of it, though the complainant was unsure who and when since the house is empty.
May 3 at 3:19 p.m., in the parking lot of one of the town walking trails, someone started taking pictures of a resident and accusing them of littering, the resident later reported to officers at the station.
May 3 at 6:25 p.m., police assisted the Howard Center with a mental health call.
May 3 at 8:44 a.m., after receiving a report of fireworks, officers checked around the North and Texas Hill Road area but found nothing, nor did they see any multi-colored explosions in the sky.
May 4 at 8:18 a.m., officers picked up dozens of syringes found scattered about 20 feet into the tree line near a trailhead at the Tyler Bridge Road pull-off. They cleaned up and safely disposed of the sharps.
May 4 at 11:44 a.m., a tire popped off a car while someone was driving on Hawk Lane. The driver called police on suspicion that someone may have loosened or removed his lug nuts.
May 4 at 7:17 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Hollow Road. It appeared the driver had abandoned the car when it skidded off; police are still investigating who might’ve been driving.
May 4 at 8:17 p.m., officer checked around Hillview Terrace after receiving a report of fireworks. They found nothing, nor did they see any majestic light displays.
May 4 at 8:24 p.m., officers responded to a verbal family fight at Hollow Road and separated parties.
May 4 at 10:17 p.m., a single vehicle went off the roadway at Tyler Bridge Road and Route 116, causing the driver minor injuries.
May 4 at 11:53 p.m., someone allegedly knocked on a few houses near Gilman Road asking for gasoline, prompting a resident to call police as they were concerned about possible burglaries in the area.
May 5 at 5:47 p.m., officers stood by to keep the peace while an individual removed their belongings from a residence at Hollow Road.
May 6 at 9:07 a.m., someone on Hollow Road called to report a loose dog but it turned out the owner was already on the job trying to round up the pup.
May 6 at 5:35 p.m., someone called to report two loose dogs running about on Hollow Road but officers were unable to locate them.
May 6 at 9:01 p.m., an officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on CVU Road for defective equipment. The driver, Philip Cromer, age 58, was arrested for operating without an ignition interlock device which measures the user’s blood alcohol content via their breath before the car can start.
