Total incidents: 36
Traffic stops: 13
Arrests: 4
March 6 at 1 p.m. an officer responded to Shelburne to assist officers there with a juvenile issue.
March 6 at 3:50 p.m., a welfare check on Hillview Terrace was conducted.
March 6 at 5 p.m., a stranded motorist was assisted on Charlotte Road.
March 8 at 10:08 a.m., officers responded to Kailey’s Way for the report of a domestic dispute. Natalie Davis, 29 of Hinesburg, was arrested for aggravated domestic assault and released on conditions. Etienne Carpenter, 29 of Hinesburg, was arrested for aggravated domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services. Carpenter was held on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
March 8 at 8:20 p.m., an officer responded to a single-car crash on Charlotte Road. The operator, Michael Dunbar, 48 of Charlotte was charged with driving under the influence and impeding an officer.
March 9 at 7:53 a.m., a person was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
March 9 at 12:50 p.m., a fraud was reported and investigated.
March 9 at 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to North Road for the report of a loose dog in the roadway.
March 9 at 3:35 p.m., officers investigated the report of a theft of property on Bear Lane.
March 10 at 7:21 a.m., the report of suspicious activity at CVU was investigated.
On Mar, 10 at 4 p.m., police performed fingerprinting services for a resident.
March 10 at 4:35 p.m., officers assisted with a medical incident on Jourdan Street.
March 10 at 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Shelburne to assist with a reported assault case.
March 11 at 5:30 a.m., officers were advised of a single-car crash on Hollow Road.
March 11 at 9:45 a.m., a welfare check on Hayden Hill Road was conducted.
March 11 at 11:40 a.m., officers responded to Taproot Farm Lane for the report of a domestic dispute. There, Matthew Hinton, 39 of Milton, was arrested for domestic assault.
March 11 at 2:10 p.m., a welfare check on North Road was conducted.
March 13 at 4:45 p.m., officers responded to Richmond Road for a juvenile issue.
March 13 at 8:06 p.m., a welfare check on Shadow Lane was conducted.
