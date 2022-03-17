March 6 at 2:11 p.m., a car passed a school bus on Richmond Road, but police did not locate it.
March 6 at 8:53 p.m., officers moved a tree that had fallen in the middle of Shelburne Falls Road.
March 7 at 12:21 p.m., officers assisted the Hinesburg Community School with an out-of-control juvenile.
March 7 at 4:50 p.m., someone complained of erratic operators driving on Route 116 but when officers checked the area, they found no improper driving.
March 8 at 6:43 a.m., police assisted Hinesburg EMS with a medical call on CVU Road.
March 8 at 9:05 a.m., officers checked North Road after someone reported a man yelling at cars, but they found no one.
March 8 at 1:40 p.m., another erratic driver, this time on Silver Street, but the car had zoomed away by the time police checked the area.
March 8 at 1:53 p.m., someone reported their car had been damaged in a parking lot on Silver Street.
March 8 at 5:37 p.m., a false alarm was triggered at a business on Commerce Street.
March 9 at 9:23 a.m., police checked on the well-being of a resident on Pond Brook Road.
March 9 at 11:18 a.m., if you lost a yellow bicycle on Commerce Street, it was turned in at the station.
March 9 at 12:01 p.m., police connected a citizen on Route 116 with community outreach.
March 9 at 3:34 p.m., police continued work on an active investigation into a possible online scam.
March 9 at 9:41 p.m., police responded to a residence on Route 116 for an investigation into a possible domestic assault. No one has been arrested.
March 10 at 9:49 a.m., police worked on an active investigation into a restraining order violation on CVU Road.
March 11 at 11:24 a.m., police are keeping an eye out for a suspicious vehicle that’s been reported around Birchwood Drive.
March 11 at 4:30 p.m., police worked on an active theft investigation at a business on Route 116.
March 11 at 5:52 p.m., police assisted with an unruly juvenile at Hillview Terrace.
March 12 at 9:23 a.m., as 6-12 inches of powder floated down, a few cars were caught in the middle. A single vehicle crashed on Pond Brook Road, not resulting in any injuries.
March 12 at 12:26 p.m., another car crashed on Richmond Road.
March 12 12:57 p.m., another two cars crashed on Silver Street two cars.
March 12 at 4:29 p.m., someone reported their vehicle had been damaged in a parking lot on Kelley’s Field Road.
