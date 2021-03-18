Total incidents: 28
March 5 at 7:08 a.m., a car hit an animal in the middle of Hinesburg Road, but it was gone before police arrived.
March 5 at 7:49 a.m., someone locked their keys in their car at Jourdan Street, but must’ve gotten into their car another way since they called back to say police weren’t needed.
March 5 at 12:35 p.m., someone on Charlotte Road called police to report suspicious smoke trailing from their neighbor’s house. When an officer checked on the residence, they found a controlled burn and no permit was required since snow was still on the ground.
March 5 at 7:07 p.m., after a resident at Buck Hill Road East sold a guitar to someone out of state online, a dispute ensued over text and email. Police who suggested not to fret, but to contact the website about a refund policy. No strings attached.
March 6 at 1:34 p.m., police responded to a family fight at Green Street which did not escalate beyond verbal jabs. The family members were separated, and police connected them with community outreach services for future use. March 6 at 4:26 p.m., agency assist at Chambers Park Road.
March 7 at 8:10 a.m., officers visited an individual living in a van on Green Street and attempted to connect him with community outreach services, especially in light of the cold weather. It is unclear if the individual followed up with the Howard Center.
March 7 at 8:12 a.m., a neighbor at Hillview Terrace called police about a verbal dispute between roommates. The parties were separated police connected them with community outreach.
March 7 at 11:43 a.m., staff at the Jiffy Mart suspected some individuals were stealing from the store. Officers did not find any corroborating evidence.
March 8 at 8:53 a.m., many people were parking on the side of Lewis Creek Road near hiking trails, blocking the roadway. Police connected with the hikers to try to educate folks on better ways to park.
March 8 at 10:55 a.m., a student at CVU who is a Shelburne resident asked for assistance from police regarding an issue at home. Hinesburg police attempted to help via a comination of community outreach and assistance from Shelburne Police to access services.
March 8 at 4:53 p.m., one driver stopped in the middle of Route 116 as a car turned in front of them, but the car behind didn’t stop in time, causing a fender bender. There were no injuries and only minor car damage.
March 8 at 7:10 p.m., an resident at Jourdan Street called in to report threatening phone calls from a family member who does not live in Hinesburg. Police couldn’t connect with the caller, and the resident did not follow up.
March 9 at 3 p.m., police did a routine check with registered sex offenders in the area to make sure they are complying with conditions.
March 10 at 1:02 p.m., a resident in the area of North and Richmond Road called police about a suspicious male walking around residential neighborhood. When officers made contact, they suspected the individual had some mental health issues and called community outreach to assist. The individual got a ride to the police department where his family members picked him up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.