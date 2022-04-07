March 28 at 10 a.m., police checked a VIN on Route 116.
March 28 at 8:34 p.m., police worked on an active fraud investigation on Silver Street.
March 29 at 8:36 a.m., police unlocked a car for a driver who had left their keys inside on Nick’s Run.
March 29 at 2:14 p.m., someone was driving erratically on Richmond Road, but when officers checked the area, the car was no longer there.
March 29 at 7 p.m., police assisted two people who complained of a real estate scam on Mechanicsville Road.
March 31 at 8:31 a.m., police checked out a suspicious car on Weed Road, but they took no action.
March 31 at 7:23 p.m., someone accidentally called 911 on Koza’s Run.
March 31 at 10:37 p.m., someone called to report some suspicious people walking with flashlights on Charlotte Road. Turned out to be two fearless frog rescuers — aka students at the University of Vermont helping amphibians cross the road on a rainy eve.
April 1 at 7:18 a.m., a muddy Swamp Road turned into, sort of a swamp, causing multiple cars to get stuck and police to be called in.
April 1 at 12:47 p.m., officers went to check on someone parked on Route 116, but the car was gone upon arrival.
April 1 at 4:26 p.m., officers mediated a neighbor dispute on Birchwood Drive.
April 1 at 5:46 p.m., officers assisted state police by serving paperwork to someone who lives on Route 116 in Hinesburg.
April 2 at 11:22 a.m., officers mediated a citizen dispute on Ostrich Lane.
April 3 at 4:40 p.m., a false alarm tripped at a business on Commerce Street.
